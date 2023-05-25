Oshi no Ko chapter 120: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 120 is set to be released on Thursday, June 8, at 12:00 am JST. While the anime is a weekly series, the manga will be on a break next week, thus the upcoming chapter will be released in the following week. Fans can read it on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

The production for the film may finally begin in Oshi no Ko chapter 120

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Since the manga will be on a break next week, Oshi no Ko chapter 120 will be released on Wednesday, June 7, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Thursday, June 8, at 12:00 am JST. The release date and timing will subsequently vary depending on the time zone.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 120 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, June 7

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, June 7

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, June 7

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Central European Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, June 8

Gorou looking after Sarina (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 120 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app, it allows access to all the chapters of a manga series. Readers should be aware that they can only access a specific chapter once.

The only other way for fans to read the manga is either by purchasing Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine or by waiting for the chapter to be released as part of the Tankobon volume.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 119

Aqua realises that he met Sarina's mother (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 119, titled Biological Mother, saw Aqua encountering Marina Tendouji, Sarina's mother. Sarina was his patient during his time as Doctor Gorou Amamiya. During the encounter, Aqua realized that Marina was a terrible parent. She had willingly abandoned her sick daughter when she was sick to live a happy-carefree life.

As for Ruby, she was struggling with her dialogues in the movie as they contradicted what she believed to be true. The dialogues spoke about how Ai realized that her mother did not love her. However, Ruby was led to believe that every parent deep down loved their children.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 120?

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 120 will most likely see Ruby Hoshino having finally mastered her difficult dialogue. As for the movie, the filming may finally begin in the next chapter as there were hints in the previous chapter. Aqua had called Gatonda for final confirmations and the filmmakers had gone out to drink. These are clear indications that the team was done with their pre-production process.

As for Aqua, it is yet to be seen how he will deal with Marina Tendouji. He will have generated hate towards her and might act on them. Meanwhile, there also lies a possibility that Ruby might see her. That could trigger her memories as Sarina, altogether ruining her performance as Ai Hoshino in the movie.

