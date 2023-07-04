Oshi no Ko chapter 123 leak confirms Ruby's controversial suggestion to Aqua

The spoilers for Oshi no Ko chapter 123 were leaked on Friday, June 30. However, not everyone believed the events that were highlighted to be true, as they seemed far too controversial for a series by author Aka Akasaka. Yet, surprisingly, with the manga pages now finally leaked, the previously released spoilers have, at long last, been confirmed.

The previous chapter of Oshi no Ko saw Aqua realizing that Ruby is the reincarnation of Sarina Tendouji. Soon after, when Aqua tried to help Ruby, she stated that she no longer considered Aqua to be her brother. Upon hearing this, Aqua decided to reveal his past identity as Gorou Amamiya as he reunited with Sarina.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 123 leaked manga image confirms Ruby's intention to marry Aqua

On Friday, June 30, Oshi no Ko manga leaker on Twitter @xDonutW posted the spoilers for Oshi no Ko chapter 123. Upon seeing the same, fans were left too stunned with the upcoming revelations, to the point that they refused to believe that the spoilers were authentic.

Following that, @xDonutW leaked the manga pages on Monday, July 3, confirming that the spoilers that he had previously shared were all genuine. This confirmed that Ruby Hoshino's controversial suggestion to her brother Aqua in the spoilers was true.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 122 (Image via Shueisha)

As per the spoilers of Oshi no Ko chapter 123, Sarina Tendouji and Gorou Amamiya finally reunited after a span of over 18 years. Upon their reunion, Ruby expressed how she became an idol and named her group B-Komachi, in the hope that Gorou would notice her and visit one of her performances. Unfortunately, Gorou had already passed away and was declared missing by the hospital he worked at.

Following that, Ruby revealed to Aqua how she tried to discover Gorou's murderer by trying to climb up the entertainment industry. For this, she tried to be like her mother Ai and kept saying terrible lies to people. Upon hearing this, Aqua told her that she did not need to be like Ai, and according to him, Sarina was way more radiant than Ai.

Ruby blushed upon hearing it and began to wonder about Sarina's relationship with Gorou. Soon after, she cheered up and changed her clothes. As she returned after freshening up, she told her brother Aqua that she trusted him. Following that, she reminded him about Gorou's promise to Sarina.

The doctor had promised to marry Sarina once she would turn 16 years old. Thus, Ruby reminded Aqua that she had already turned 16, suggesting that she wanted Aqua to keep Gorou's promise and marry her.

Sarina Tendouji as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

This development has come across as very controversial to fans, who were previously not willing to believe Oshi no Ko chapter 123 spoilers. However, now that the spoilers are finally confirmed, they can only wait until the spoilers for the next chapter drop.

That said, readers will have to wait another week as the manga is set to go on a one-week break after the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 123 and will return on July 19, 2023.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes