Oshi No Ko chapter 123 spoilers reportedly hint at a controversial relationship being confirmed

Oshi no Ko chapter 123 is set to be officially released worldwide on Thursday, July 6, at 12 am JST. However, the spoilers for the same are already out as fans are left shocked by the latest developments. That said, the spoilers are alleged and not confirmed. While fans were hoping for Aqua and Ruby to patch things up between them, the alleged Oshi no Ko chapter 123 spoilers hint at a drastic change in their character dynamics.

The previous chapter saw Aqua realizing that Ruby was the reincarnation of Sarina Tendouji. While he tried to help her calm down, Ruby declared how she no longer thought of Aqua to be her brother. That's when Aqua addressed Ruby as Sarina and revealed that he was Gorou Amamiya.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 123 spoilers: Ruby and Aqua make up after their fight

Ruby crying while holding Aqua (Image via Shueisha)

As per the spoilers for Oshi no Ko chapter 123 put out by Twitter user @xDonutW, the chapter will begin with Ruby tightly holding Aqua. She could not believe that the person she was looking for was with her all along. However, Aqua himself had only confirmed it just then.

Ruby started crying as she exclaimed how hard she was trying to find Gorou Amamiya. She purposely named her idol group B-Komachi, so that Gorou could see her being an idol. Thus, in every show, she would try to catch a glimpse of Gorou in the audience, but to no avail. She even revealed how she tried contacting the hospital, however, the staff stated that the doctor had gone missing.

Gorou Amamiya in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Ruby used to trust Aqua as well, however, when he revealed their mother's secret to the world to protect Kana Arima, she felt betrayed. Aqua instantly stated how he never forgot his revenge and was working towards it. Thus, upon hearing it, Ruby revealed how she constantly lied to avenge her mother. However, it was now starting to hurt her as she felt like she was veering past the right path with each lie.

Aqua tried to console Ruby by telling her that she did not need to lie to show her love. That's when Ruby expressed how she did think of stopping her attempts to avenge their mother. However, whenever she would perform, she would see the face of the person who killed their mother in her fans. Thus, she was unable to stop and kept lying to climb higher up in the industry.

Sarina Tendouji in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Ruby started to wonder if she could still be like Sarina. That's when Aqua calmly told her that she was the child he took care of in the hospital. At that time, despite all the pain, Sarina's eyes would always shine upon thinking about her dreams. Thus, he was certain that Ruby could still be like Sarina.

As the Crow girl started peeping from outside the window, Aqua asked Ruby to pull herself together. He had high hopes that if the movie were to perform well, it would launch Ruby's career to new heights. That said, Aqua wanted Ruby to let go of her revenge as doing so would help her feel more at ease.

Ruby Hoshino in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Ruby's face started brightening up as she started believing in Aqua. Soon after, she reminded Aqua about Gorou Amamiya's promise. He had told Sarina that he would get married to her once she turned 16. Upon stating that, Ruby started blushing with shyness as she reminded Aqua that she had already turned 16.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 123 spoilers

d0nut 🍜 @xDonutW #推しの子 #OSHINOKO

"And also, I haven't forgotten. You said that once I turn 16, we would get married, right?"



"Well, I'm already 16 now."



Blushing with shyness. #OshinoKo123 15/15"And also, I haven't forgotten. You said that once I turn 16, we would get married, right?""Well, I'm already 16 now."Blushing with shyness. #推しの子 #OSHINOKO #OshinoKo123 15/15"And also, I haven't forgotten. You said that once I turn 16, we would get married, right?" "Well, I'm already 16 now." Blushing with shyness.

Oshi no Ko chapter 123 spoilers had fans in turmoil as they could not believe the development that had occurred in the story. While they loved the entire chapter, the ending part shook them up as they did not expect the mangaka Aka Akasaka to take such a path. Thus, fans look forward to the official release of Oshi no Ko chapter 123 to confirm the same.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes