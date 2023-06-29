Oshi no Ko manga's latest development changes the game for Ruby and Aqua

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 122, the manga made one of its biggest revelations in the series. While Aqua and Ruby knew that they were the reincarnations of Ai's fans, they never shared each other's past identities. However, now that their biggest secrets are revealed, the situation has completely changed for the Hoshino twins.

Oshi no Ko, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengi Yokoyari, follows the story of Aqua and Ruby, who are the reincarnations of idol Ai's fans. As fate would have it, they got reincarnated as their idol's children. However, following Ai's death, both Aqua and Ruby climbed up the entertainment industry to take revenge against the person who caused their mother's death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko: Gorou and Sarina reunite with each other as Aqua and Ruby

Oshi no Ko chapter 122 saw Aqua and Ruby finding out each other's past identities. Both of them knew from the get-go that they were the reincarnations of Ai's fans, but neither decided to reveal their past identities.

While Aqua was always able to see a glimpse of Sarina in Ruby, he believed that it was just his convenient fantasy. After not being able to cure Sarina and save Ai, Aqua blamed himself for their deaths. Thus, he found it difficult to have such a convenient way to reunite with Sarina. That said, he always ended up approaching Ruby the same way he would do so with Sarina.

Aqua Hoshino in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

As for Ruby, she believed that Gorou Amamiya was alive. The doctor had previously told her how he would become her fan if she became an idol. Thus, she became an idol and named her group B-Komachi, so that Gorou Amamiya could possibly take notice of her new self. However, after she found his corpse at a location near Gorou's hospital, her mindset changed entirely.

Since then, Ruby Hoshino made revenge her only goal as she tried climbing up the entertainment industry to possibly learn the identity of Ai Hoshino and Gorou Amamiya's killers.

Gorou Amamiya in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

However, this changed in Oshi no Ko chapter 122 as Aqua Hoshino realized that Ruby was Sarina's reincarnation. Upon learning that, he no longer hid his past identity and openly spoke to Sarina as Gorou. This helped Ruby to realize that her brother Aqua was the reincarnation of her first love, Doctor Gorou Amamiya.

This was followed by a touching reunion between the two after they were separated for over 18 years. However, this also entirely changes the game for both Aqua and Ruby.

Ruby Hoshino in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

While Aqua as Gorou must be glad about having reunited with his patient Sarina, the same isn't the case for Ruby. Time and again in the manga, the latter has mentioned Doctor Gorou Amamiya to be her first love. She had based all her goals around him.

However, now that she has realized that Gorou was reincarnated as her brother, it is tough to say how she would deal with the situation. That aside, as far as their goal of revenge goes, they can now work together.

