Oshi no Ko episode 11: The new B-Komachi performs for the first time, Aqua gets closer to learning his father's identity

With the release of Oshi no Ko episode 11, fans saw the newly renewed B-Komachi perform for the first time on stage. While Arima Kana was worried about her presence, Aqua Hoshino's gimmick in the audience helped her put on a good show.

The previous episode saw Mem-Cho and Ruby convince Kana Arima into becoming their center girl. Following that, Pieyon prepared them to perform at JIF. However, the night before the performance, Kana found out that Aqua had disguised as Pieyon. This led her to become nervous right before the performance.

Oshi no Ko episode 11: A rivalry between Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa gets established

Kana Arima in Oshi no Ko episode 11 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko episode 11, titled Idol, picked up from the previous episode as the new B-Komachi was set to perform. Upon learning the group's name, several old fans arrived to see them perform. The moment they arrived on stage, the audience was convinced that the group was completely different. That said, they still began to enjoy the performance.

As for Kana Arima, she was having a tough time. Each idol was assigned a colored glow stick. While the crowd was filled with yellow and red glow sticks, i.e., the ones assigned to Mem-Cho and Ruby, Kana was hoping to see at least one person support her. That's when she spotted Aqua holding her assigned white glowstick. However, he was holding all three glowsticks and grooving to their performance.

Upon learning this, Kana Arima became motivated to perform well and make Aqua choose only her in the future.

Mem-Cho figuring out the love triangle between Aqua, Akane, and Kana (Image via Doga Kobo)

After B-Komachi's performance, the girls were going home when Aqua joined them. During their journey, Kana learned that Aqua only had a work relationship with Akane. Hence, she started to feel better and began speaking with Aqua again. Upon witnessing the entire situation, Mem-Cho finally figured out that Kana liked Aqua. However, as Akane was also her friend, she was confused about whom she should support.

The next day Kana enquired Aqua about why he dressed up as Pieyon to train them. Upon learning that he had only done so to talk to her, she started teasing him.

Akane and Aqua in Oshi no Ko episode 11 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Elsewhere, Akane found out that she was set to work with Aqua again. This was followed by Raida Sumiaki meeting up with Kaburagi Masaya to discuss his requirement. His company had acquired the rights to do a stage adaptation of the popular manga Tokyo Blade. He had already established a tie-in with Lala Lai Theatrical company, getting several actors, including Akane Kurokawa. Thus, he needed Kaburagi Masaya to recommend a few other actors.

Later, Aqua was seen with Akane on a work date. They needed some pictures for Instagram to convince people that they were still in a relationship. As they began discussing Tokyo Blade's stage production cast, which included both of them, Kana Arima interrupted their date. Akane had posted a picture during their date, which gave away their location. Thus, she asked them not to make some amateur mistakes.

Akane in Oshi no Ko episode 11 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Upon learning that Kana was cast in Tokyo Blade, Akane's attitude changed completely. She seemed to have some animosity toward Kana and mocked her decision to become an idol. In response, Kana mocked Akane's stint in the Love Now reality show.

Following that, Kana bid them farewell, which is when Akane revealed how she knew Kana since she was a child. Given that Kana was a prodigy, Akane lost several acting opportunities to her. Thus, she wanted to defeat her. Elsewhere, Raida Sumiaki was excited by the prospect of having both Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa in the cast of Tokyo Blade.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko episode 11

Akane and Kana in Oshi no Ko episode 11 (Image via Doga Kobo)

With Oshi no Ko episode 11, the anime introduced a new arc before the first season ended. Considering that Aqua, Kana, and Akane are all part of Tokyo Blade's production, fans can expect the next season to focus on them. As for B-Komachi, they will certainly continue their idol work, possibly giving Kana a busy schedule.

