Oshi no Ko adds muscles to the series with Pieyon in episode 5

With the release of Oshi no Ko episode 5, the anime introduced a few new characters, including some key characters like Akane Kurokawa and Mem-Cho. That being said, YouTuber Pieyon was certainly the highlight of episode 5, as he assisted Ruby and Kana in launching themselves as idols.

The previous episode saw Ruby and Aqua pursuing Kana Arima to become an idol and join the idol group. Following that, the girls needed to start their idol activities, which is why Strawberry Productions President Miyako Saitou brought in some help to get the girls to launch themselves.

How fans reacted to Pieyon's introduction to Oshi no Ko

PIEYON IS HERE ‍ #oshinoko THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGENDPIEYON IS HERE THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGENDPIEYON IS HERE 😮‍💨 #oshinoko https://t.co/L4nPAqm7ac

We have been blessed by Doga Kobo with this episode. We even got Pieyon dancing! Got introduced to many characters here like Akane and MEM. I don’t think i’m ready for what’s about to happen. Watching it in anime form will end me. Oshi no Ko Episode 5We can never lose, can we?We have been blessed by Doga Kobo with this episode. We even got Pieyon dancing! Got introduced to many characters here like Akane and MEM. I don’t think i’m ready for what’s about to happen. Watching it in anime form will end me. https://t.co/xgzQu7daEQ

While the majority of Oshi no Ko episode 5 was focused on Kana Arima becoming an idol and joining Ruby in the idol group, and Aqua being part of a Dating Reality Show, the final segment of the episode, featuring fitness YouTuber Pieyon was the highlight of the episode as he was introduced as one of the bigwigs of the online entertainment world.

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 Pieyon dance video did not have to go that hard but the team managed to expressively address such wily movements and exhaustive energy based on impeccable presentation. Thematic messaging of lies highly sought after goes a long way in showing authenticity.

Fans were really impressed by Doga Kobo as they were perfectly able to bring out Pieyon's dance moves in the anime. Considering how short the segment was in the manga, the animators could have avoided the same or skimmed through it, however, they animated the same with passion.

In addition, the official YouTube channel of Oshi no Ko also uploaded a one-hour video of Pieyon's dance, showing how dedicated the show's creators are towards the anime.

Chibi Reviews @ChibiReviews The Pieyon Dance but Frieza gets continuously punched in the tummy The Pieyon Dance but Frieza gets continuously punched in the tummy https://t.co/fwQEyz0TKt

Something fans found really amusing was how the episode provided fans with a video of Pieyon, Ruby Hoshino, and Kana Arima dancing in front of a green screen. This meant that there could be several edits of the three dancing in front of the most outrageous locations.

While some fans started to wonder how one might edit the video into Pieyon dancing in front of Attack on Titan's rumbling, one fan had already come up with an edit. The person edited Pieyon and the girls to be dancing in front of a clip, featuring Dragon Ball Z's Frieza getting hit in his guts.

Considering this is only the beginning, fans can expect more such edits in the future. Also, after looking at the events, it seems like Doga Kobo must have done the same on purpose, to let fans have some fun.

Exactly how I imagined it That Pieyon gigachad voice I'm cryingExactly how I imagined it That Pieyon gigachad voice I'm crying 😭Exactly how I imagined it https://t.co/JMaptrAJ3j

While Pieyon's appearance and dancing made fans hyped, his voice did not sit well with everyone. And although some were happy with how Pieyon's voice turned out to be, others found it to be very irritating and believed that the voice will surely hurt their ears in the near future.

Given how Pieyon was built, it does seem unnatural for him to have such a squeaky voice. However, with masked characters, there is no saying what could happen. That said, fans hope to see his face in the future.

David Perrow @PopsicleJoness @animetv_jp Loved the reference to the fake prank channels on YouTube shit had me rolling 🤣 @animetv_jp Loved the reference to the fake prank channels on YouTube shit had me rolling 🤣

Additionally, Kana Arima was also a delight in Oshi no Ko episode 5 as her expressions were flawless and always up to the point. She not just mirrored how fans would react to a particular scene, but also brought in humor through her dialogues. Lastly, fans were left laughing at how Oshi no Ko debunked YouTube prank videos by revealing the truth behind them.

