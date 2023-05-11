Oshi no Ko adds muscles to the series with Pieyon in episode 5

With the release of Oshi no Ko episode 5, the anime introduced a few new characters, including some key characters like Akane Kurokawa and Mem-Cho. That being said, YouTuber Pieyon was certainly the highlight of episode 5, as he assisted Ruby and Kana in launching themselves as idols.
The previous episode saw Ruby and Aqua pursuing Kana Arima to become an idol and join the idol group. Following that, the girls needed to start their idol activities, which is why Strawberry Productions President Miyako Saitou brought in some help to get the girls to launch themselves.
How fans reacted to Pieyon's introduction to Oshi no Ko
While the majority of Oshi no Ko episode 5 was focused on Kana Arima becoming an idol and joining Ruby in the idol group, and Aqua being part of a Dating Reality Show, the final segment of the episode, featuring fitness YouTuber Pieyon was the highlight of the episode as he was introduced as one of the bigwigs of the online entertainment world.
Fans were really impressed by Doga Kobo as they were perfectly able to bring out Pieyon's dance moves in the anime. Considering how short the segment was in the manga, the animators could have avoided the same or skimmed through it, however, they animated the same with passion.
In addition, the official YouTube channel of Oshi no Ko also uploaded a one-hour video of Pieyon's dance, showing how dedicated the show's creators are towards the anime.
Something fans found really amusing was how the episode provided fans with a video of Pieyon, Ruby Hoshino, and Kana Arima dancing in front of a green screen. This meant that there could be several edits of the three dancing in front of the most outrageous locations.
While some fans started to wonder how one might edit the video into Pieyon dancing in front of Attack on Titan's rumbling, one fan had already come up with an edit. The person edited Pieyon and the girls to be dancing in front of a clip, featuring Dragon Ball Z's Frieza getting hit in his guts.
Considering this is only the beginning, fans can expect more such edits in the future. Also, after looking at the events, it seems like Doga Kobo must have done the same on purpose, to let fans have some fun.
While Pieyon's appearance and dancing made fans hyped, his voice did not sit well with everyone. And although some were happy with how Pieyon's voice turned out to be, others found it to be very irritating and believed that the voice will surely hurt their ears in the near future.
Given how Pieyon was built, it does seem unnatural for him to have such a squeaky voice. However, with masked characters, there is no saying what could happen. That said, fans hope to see his face in the future.
Additionally, Kana Arima was also a delight in Oshi no Ko episode 5 as her expressions were flawless and always up to the point. She not just mirrored how fans would react to a particular scene, but also brought in humor through her dialogues. Lastly, fans were left laughing at how Oshi no Ko debunked YouTube prank videos by revealing the truth behind them.