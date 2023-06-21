Oshi no Ko episode 10: Aqua's disguise tricks B-Komachi, Kana Arima dreads becoming the center girl

With the release of Oshi no Ko episode 10, fans witnessed Kana Arima becoming the center girl of B-Komachi. While she had no intention of taking over the position, she had no choice after analyzing her team members' skills. However, Kana Arima was worried about failing as the center girl and tried to deal with her situation.

The previous episode saw Mem-Cho joining the new B-Komachi. Following her arrival, the idol group increased their online activity. This caught the eye of Producer Kaburagi Masaya, who offered them the chance to perform at the Japan Idol Festival. While they accepted the offer, they were yet to choose their center girl.

Oshi no Ko episode 10: Kana Arima fears failing Ruby and Mem-Cho

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 10 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko episode 10, titled Pressure, opened with Ruby and Mem-Cho trying to force Kana into becoming their group's center girl. However, she was adamant about her decision and again refused the offer. That's when Ruby and Mem-Cho asked Kana to hear their singing. Upon listening to how awful her team members were at it, Kana had no choice but to become the center girl.

The idol group soon began their choreography, which is when Miyako Saitou brought Pieyon to guide them. Apparently, he was once a dancer who trained many people. Thus, Pieyon began rigorously training B-Komachi. One day after training, Pieyon went to Kana and tried to cheer her up. He could see that she was worried about something and helped her feel good about herself.

Pieyon as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 10 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Kana Arima slowly started to develop feelings for Pieyon. Soon after, the anime revealed that it was Aqua under the disguise of Pieyon who was training B-Komachi. The real Pieyon was abroad, so Aqua disguised himself as the YouTuber and instructed B-Komachi according to what the real Pieyon would tell him.

The night before the performance, the B-Komachi members were off to sleep. While Mem-Cho was fast asleep, both Ruby and Kana were unable to doze off as their concerns about the next day's performance kept them awake.

Aqua as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 10 (Image via Doga Kobo)

That's when Ruby, referring to her time as Sarina, revealed to Kana about the time she was a shut-in idol otaku. During that time, she met her first love, Doctor Gorou Amamiya, who told her that he would become her fan if she were to become an idol. Since then, Ruby has wanted to become an idol. Thus, she was excited about her first performance.

After Ruby slept, Kana went to take a walk, which is when she saw that it was Aqua who had disguised himself as Pieyon. Kana kept that secret to herself, but was unable to sleep because of it.

Ruby and Kana as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 10 (Image via Doga Kobo)

The next day, when the group reached the location, Kana became overly stressed as she feared failing as the center girl. Ruby went to her, and the two shared their fears with each other. Kana revealed how she did not mind failing alone, but was scared to drag down her team members with her.

Fortunately, Ruby was able to cheer up Kana by conveying how they were just rookie idols, so they were bound to make mistakes. The two then joined Mem-Cho and prepared to get on stage.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko episode 10

Oshi no Ko episode 10 saw the new B-Komachi preparing to enter the stage. They were already in their costumes, meaning that they are bound to have their first performance in the season 1 finale.

While fans may eagerly want to learn how they fare in their performance, they will have to wait for another week to find out more.

