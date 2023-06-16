Oshi no Ko episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, June 21, at 11:00 pm JST on TOKYO MX. Later, it will be released on other Japanese networks. With only two episodes left, the anime is now in its First Concert arc.

The previous episode saw Mem-Cho joining the new B-Komachi. Following that, the idol group began their activities. That's when Kaburagi Masaya offered them a chance to perform at Japan Idol Festival. Upon deciding to take the opportunity, the B-Komachi members were left with an important task, to choose their center girl.

New B-Komachi will decide their center in Oshi no Ko episode 10

Oshi no Ko episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, June 21, at 11:00 pm in Japan. However, the release time will vary in other countries and will not be simultaneously released because of delays caused due to streaming websites.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Wednesday, June 21

Central Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 21

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 21

British Standard Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, June 21

Central European Time: 5:00 pm, Wednesday, June 21

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, June 21

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Wednesday, June 21

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, June 22

Oshi no Ko episode 10 will first air on TOKYO MX. Following that, the anime will air on other Japanese TV networks like Chiba TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV. The anime will also be available to stream on HIDIVE worldwide. Meanwhile, the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, Netflix, Bilibili, and iQIYI will stream it in Asia-Pacific regions.

Recap of Oshi no Ko episode 9

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko episode 9, titled B-Komachi, saw Mem-Cho revealing her secret. While she was close to becoming an idol in the past, her mother's poor health caused her to leave her dream and work for the family. By the time, she could pursue her dreams again, she was 23, and could no longer work as an idol. Following that, she was a TikToker and YouTuber for two years.

Regardless of Mem-Cho having misrepresented her age, she got accepted into B-Komachi. Her presence helped the group improve its online presence. This led to the group being noticed by Kaburagi, who offered them a chance to perform at Japan Idol Festival.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko episode 10?

Ruby Hoshino and Mem-Cho as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko episode 10 will most likely see Ruby and Mem-Cho try and convince Kana Arima to become B-Komachi's center girl. While the latter believed that she was not a good singer, upon watching one of her music videos, Ruby and Mem-Cho were convinced that Kana was a good singer.

Thus, in the next episode, Ruby and Mem-Cho could show Kana their singing, and convince her to become their center. Following that, B-Komachi could begin practicing for their performance.

