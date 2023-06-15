Oshi no Ko reveals key visual of B-Komachi's First Concert

Following the release of Oshi no Ko episode 9, the anime released a new key visual for its upcoming First Concert arc. This will be the final arc of Oshi no Ko season 1. It features the new B-Komachi members - Ruby Hoshino, Kana Arima, and Mem-Cho.

The previous episode saw Mem-Cho joining the B-Komachi idol group. Following that, they began uploading more videos on YouTube. However, they needed to work more on music videos. While they were in the midst of choreographing the old B-Komachi songs, they received the opportunity to perform at Japan Idol Festival.

What can be seen in the final key visual of the Oshi no Ko anime season 1

Following the release of Oshi no Ko episode 9, the anime released its new key visual, featuring the new B-Komachi members - Ruby Hoshino, Kana Arima, and Mem-Cho. The latest key visual depicted the new B-Komachi performing at Japan Idol Festival in the upcoming First Concert arc.

However, with that, the key visual also dropped a spoiler. In the anime, the B-Komachi members are yet to decide on their center girl. However, with Kana Arima in the center of the new key visual, it was all but confirmed that she was going to be the group's center girl.

With only two episodes left until the end of Oshi no Ko season 1, there is a good possibility that the anime will end with the new B-Komachi's performance at Japan Idol Festival.

How fans reacted to the new key visual

While Oshi no Ko fans were excited to see the new key visual, they were annoyed that it spoiled the events set to occur in the anime.

Many were happy to see Kana Arima as the center of the new B-Komachi group, but the majority of them believed that Ruby Hoshino was going to become its center.

Considering that Ruby wanted to become an idol because of Ai, it seemed poetic for her to become a center just like her mother. However, her lack of experience as an entertainer pushed her aside for the much more experienced Kana Arima.

Mike @Mike31720111974 @animetv_jp No I wanted ruby to be at the center, what a shame @animetv_jp No I wanted ruby to be at the center, what a shame 😤

Chris Vence @crvwave37 @animetv_jp I wonder what they're first song is going to sound like. @animetv_jp I wonder what they're first song is going to sound like.

Jayvees @RealJayvees @animetv_jp Can't wait to see how great of an idol they perform. @animetv_jp Can't wait to see how great of an idol they perform.

Nevertheless, all fans were excited about the group's first performance and wanted to witness it as soon as possible. Considering that it was possibly going to be the final event of the anime, they had huge hopes for the same.

Many fans also wondered what song they would be performing to. Given that it was going to be the final song of the anime, many hoped that it would be the same as the one Ai was shown performing in the first episode.

