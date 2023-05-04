Oshi No Ko announces the episode count for season 1

Oshi No Ko, the highly anticipated anime adaptation of the manga by Aka Akasaka, has finally announced the episode count for its first season. Fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting this news as they look forward to exploring the darker themes and storylines that have taken the anime world by storm.

The first season of Oshi No Ko is slated to have a total of 11 episodes, with the series premiering on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The debut episode was a 90-minute-long special, covering the first 10 chapters of the manga and setting the stage for a thrilling and suspenseful experience for viewers.

Speculation surrounding the pacing of Oshi No Ko's first season

The announcement of an 11-episode first season of Oshi No Ko has left fans eagerly anticipating how the series will progress. Many are speculating on the pacing and storytelling that will be used to adapt the manga's intricate narrative.

The anime adaptation of Oshi No Ko is under the production of Doga Kobo and continues to unfold. Since the release of the first episode, fans have been speculating on how the pacing and storytelling will be handled in the remaining episodes of the first season.

The series has already aired four episodes, with episode 5 scheduled for release on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The announcement of an 11-episode season has left viewers questioning how the intricate storylines and character arcs will be addressed within this limited timeframe.

Kana | OshiNoKo SZN 🌟 @kanahitagi Oshi no Ko's 1st EP was the length of roughly 4 anime EP. In this length it adapted 10 chapters, meaning a 2.5 Chapter/EP pacing. So in the next 12, 12x2.5=30, so 10+30=40. I read up & I think it'll probably stop around chapter 38, the perfect point to stop since an arc ends here Oshi no Ko's 1st EP was the length of roughly 4 anime EP. In this length it adapted 10 chapters, meaning a 2.5 Chapter/EP pacing. So in the next 12, 12x2.5=30, so 10+30=40. I read up & I think it'll probably stop around chapter 38, the perfect point to stop since an arc ends here https://t.co/F1d1fCPwOh

Some fans believe that the first season may conclude in chapter 40 of Mangaka Akasaka’s manga by the same name, as this marks the end of a significant story arc. The subsequent arc is considered too lengthy to be adequately covered in the remaining episodes. This has led to speculation that the first season will focus primarily on laying the groundwork for future seasons. This would allow for a more in-depth exploration of the complex narrative and provide a solid foundation for the series as it progresses.

In just a short time, the series has already achieved a significant milestone in the anime community. It managed to dethrone Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood from its long-held position atop MyAnimeList's top anime list. This achievement speaks to the impact the series has had on viewers and the high expectations surrounding the remainder of the first season.

RinSS @RinSS_HI I'm sure Doga Kobo can do Oshi no Ko justice. What reassures is that the anime staff is good but well in the end, only time will tell.



It would be great if they could adapt until chapter 38 or 40. I'm sure Doga Kobo can do Oshi no Ko justice. What reassures is that the anime staff is good but well in the end, only time will tell.It would be great if they could adapt until chapter 38 or 40. https://t.co/rOTKoRmEXg

As suspense builds and theories abound, fans of Oshi No Ko are in for a thrilling ride. The careful handling of the storyline and character development, as well as the pacing of the episodes, will be crucial in determining the ultimate success of the series.

With a strong foundation laid in the first few episodes, the potential for Oshi no Ko to become a classic in the world of anime is undeniable. Needless to say, the future looks bright for this dark and gripping series.

