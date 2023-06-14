Oshi no Ko episode 9: Mem-Cho joins B-Komachi, Aqua gets closer to learning his father's identity

With the release of Oshi no Ko episode 9, fans witnessed Mem-Cho joining the renewed B-Komachi idol group. While she had lied about her age, no one objected to her joining the group. Hence, the three new idols began working on their idol activities as a trio.

The previous episode saw Aqua being confused about his feelings for Ai. Hence, he cleared his mind by spending a day with Kana. However, when he learned about Akane's talents, he could not let go of her and hence, established a "relationship for work" with her.

Oshi no Ko episode 9: B-Komachi members try to decide on their center girl

Oshi no Ko episode 9, titled B-Komachi, opened with Aqua Hoshino taking Mem-Cho to Miyako Saitou. While Miyako believed that Mem-Cho would be a good addition to the group, she realized that she was hiding something. Soon after, Mem-Cho revealed that she had misrepresented her age. While it was a common thing done by individual entertainers, Mem-Cho had misrepresented her age by seven years.

Ever since she was young, Mem-Cho wanted to become an idol. Even her mother supported her dreams and asked her to pursue it. However, when she was close to signing with a company, her mother got ill, forcing her to work. By the time she finally settled back in life, she was 23 and could no longer audition to become an idol. Hence, she became a streamer and misrepresented her age to gather a following.

Ruby and Kana had also eavesdropped on the conversation and were moved by Mem-Cho's story. Thus, both of them along with Miyako invited Mem-Cho to become part of B-Komachi. Soon after that, the girls began their idol activities as they uploaded multiple videos on their YouTube channel and reached 10,000 subscribers.

However, Mem-Cho did not think that was enough, as she wanted the group to upload music videos as well. While they did not have any new songs, considering that they were the renewed B-Komachi group, they had access to the group's old songs. Soon after, the three girls started choreography of the old B-Komachi songs.

During their practice, Aqua tried to reach out to Kana Arima. However, she was mad at him for having kissed Akane and thus pushed him away. Aqua then went to his dinner with Kaburagi Masaya. There, the producer revealed how Ai was previously a country bumpkin, not caring about her appearance or connections.

However, after Kaburagi got Ai enrolled in Lala Lai Theatrical Company's workshop, she changed quite a bit. She not only cared about her appearance but also regularly asked the producer for good places to go eat. Thus, he was convinced that Ai had fallen in love with someone at Lala Lai.

Following that, Kaburagi offered to introduced to introduce Aqua to the head of Lala Lai. Aqua wasn't sure why the producer would go to such lengths for him. That's when he revealed that he could see Aqua's potential and wanted him to have an obligation to him. Kaburagi even disclosed his interest in Kana, Mem-Cho, and the renewed B-Komachi, hence he arranged for the idol group to perform at Japan Idol Festival.

After a comprehensive discussion, B-Komachi decided to take the opportunity. However, before performing, they needed to decide on their center girl. While Ruby and Mem-Cho were interested in the position, Kana revealed her lack of interest from the get-go. She felt that Ruby and Mem-Cho were much suited for the role and backed away.

Later when Ruby Hoshino and Mem-Cho competed against each other for the position, they realized that both of them were awful at singing. During this, they happened to stumble upon one of Kana's music videos from the time she used to sin. After watching it, they were convinced that Kana was the best singer among them.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko episode 9

Oshi no Ko episode 9 saw Ruby and Mem-Cho learn about Kana's talent in singing. Thus, the two girls will most likely convince Kana to become the center girl in Oshi no Ko episode 10. With the Japan Idol Festival only a month away, the idol group will have to begin practicing for their performance as soon as possible.

