Oshi no Ko chapter 121: Ruby learns the truth behind her mother's disappearance 

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 121, fans witnessed Ruby learning that her mother from her time as Sarina, Marina Tendouji, was living happily with her new children. Ruby was unaware of the circumstances behind the same. However, she was convinced that her life only brought misfortune to the ones close to her.

The previous chapter saw Ruby struggling with her tight schedule. Nevertheless, Producer Kaburagi Masaya asked her to get strict acting lessons. Thus, wanting to become better at acting, Ruby went to Kana. While Kana gave Ruby some advice, it led her to become more confused about her identity and past.

Oshi no Ko chapter 121: Ruby gets a glimpse of Marina Tendouji and her new children

Oshi no Ko chapter 121, titled Sarina Tendouji, opened with Ruby in front of her house from the time she was Sarina. She thought to herself how time and again she would visit the place hoping to see her mother. However, evidently, she wasn't been able to muster the courage to meet her mother and reveal her identity. That's when Marina Tendouji walked out of the home.

Oshi no Ko chapter 121 then shifted its focus to the Crow Girl as she explained the situation to the readers. There was once a time when Marina Tendouji loved her daughter Sarina. However, when her daughter got sick due to a terminal disease, the mother's heart broke. Thus, to mend his wife's mental health, Sarina's father split his wife away from their child and got Sarina admitted to a good hospital.

Soon after, Sarina was left alone as her parents tried to focus on their work in an attempt to evade their sadness. In the meantime, Sarina's health got worse to the point that she lost her balance, and her memory and perception got affected. With no one to care for her, Sarina tried to ease the pain by watching Ai perform on television.

This was around the same time when Sarina met Doctor Gorou Amamiya. With Gorou being the only person who came to visit her, she grew close to him. However, soon after, her illness worsened and she passed away. Her mother Marina did not even go to see her daughter on her death day. She only learned the news about her death all the way from Tokyo. Soon after, Marina gave birth to two more children and lived happily ever after.

Oshi no Ko chapter 121 shifted its focus back to Ruby Hoshino as she witnessed her mother Marina Tendouji happily smiling with her two new children. She was shocked to see her mother's new family and ran back home crying.

Ruby had never seen her mother smile so much. Hence, she was convinced that she brought misfortune to the ones close to her, i.e., Marina, Ai, and Gorou. Ruby cried and asked God the reason behind her reincarnation. That's when Aqua Hoshino happened to be nearby her room and listened to everything Ruby was upset about.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 121

Oshi no Ko chapter 121 hinted at Aqua learning Ruby's identity from her previous life. If Aqua were to learn that Ruby was the reincarnation of Sarina Tendouji, there is a good chance that he will try not to engage with her and think of a plan of action. While he could reveal his identity as Gorou Amamiya to her, Aqua might first try to resolve the problems between Ruby and her mother.

