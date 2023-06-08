Oshi no Ko chapter 121: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 121 is set to be released on Thursday, May 15, at 12:00 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app, otherwise, the only other method to read the manga would be by either purchasing the manga or the Weekly Young Jump magazine.

The previous chapter saw Ruby struggling with her work schedule as it was completely packed. However, between this, she was to receive strict acting lessons. Thus, in an attempt to improve her acting, she tried to understand herself. That's when she had a vision of Sarina, who told her how her mother did not love her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Ruby might work on her acting skills in Oshi no Ko chapter 121

Release date and times for different zones

Ruby Hoshino in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 121 will be released on Wednesday, June 14, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 am JST. The release date and timing will subsequently vary depending on the time zone.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 121 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Wednesday, June 14

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Wednesday, June 14

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 14

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Wednesday, June 14

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, June 14

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, June 14

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Wednesday, June 14

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, June 15

Kana Arima in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 121 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. It allows access to all the chapters of a manga series. However, readers must be cautious while accessing the chapters as they can only access a specific chapter once.

The only other way for fans to read the manga is either by purchasing Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine or by waiting for the chapter to be released as part of the Tankobon volume.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 120

Ruby Hoshino in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 120, titled Lack of Ability, saw Ruby struggling with her tight schedule. After that, she would stay up all night trying to learn her dialogs for the movie. Even so, that wasn't enough as Producer Kaburagi informed Miyako that Ruby needed to get strict acting lessons.

Knowing that she was far less experienced than her co-stars, Ruby got some acting advice from Kana Arima, who asked the former to understand herself, after which she should be able to bring out her feelings. However, considering that Ruby was previously Sarina, she was having an identity crisis. In addition, she was having trouble with her thoughts about her mother (Marina Tendouji).

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 121?

Sarina and Ruby in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 121 will most likely see Ruby trying to deal with her emotions as she tries to improve her acting ability. However, with thoughts about Marina Tendouji troubling her, she might have a really tough time. Her feelings could also get aggravated if she happens to see Marina at the film's set.

As for Aqua Hoshino, he might be finalizing the pre-production for the film. Following that, the cast and crew could soon be called to begin filming. With that, fans may get to see the return of several characters.

