Oshi no Ko episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The episode will premiere at 11 pm JST on TOKYO MX. Later, it will be released on other Japanese networks. With only three episodes left, the anime will showcase its final arc for season 1.

The previous episode saw Aqua confused about his feelings for Ai and Akane. Hence, he went to Kana to clear his mind. However, when he later found out about Akane's talents, he decided to establish a work relationship with her to keep her close. Later, he offered Mem-Cho the chance to join the new B-Komachi as an idol.

Mem-Cho will likely join the new B-Komachi in Oshi no Ko episode 9

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned above, Oshi no Ko episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11 pm JST. However, the release time will vary in other countries and will not be simultaneously released because of delays caused due to streaming websites.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, June 14

Central Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, June 14

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Wednesday, June 14

British Standard Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, June 14

Central European Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, June 14

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Wednesday, June 14

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, June 14

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, June 15

Oshi no Ko episode 9 will first air on TOKYO MX, following which it will air on other Japanese TV networks like Chiba TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV. The anime will also be available to stream on HIDIVE worldwide. Meanwhile, the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, Netflix, Bilibili, and iQIYI will stream it in Asia-Pacific regions.

Recap of Oshi no Ko episode 8

Oshi no Ko episode 8, titled First Time, saw Aqua flustered upon seeing Akane Kurokawa in Ai's character. Hence, he went to Kana Arima to talk to her and clear his mind. However, when he met Akane again, he found out about her extraordinary talents. Hence, he decided to keep her close by establishing a work relationship.

Meanwhile, Aqua Hoshino also arranged a meeting with Kaburagi Masaya to learn some details about Ai's past. Later in the episode, while Aqua and Mem-Cho were walking home, Mem-Cho revealed her wish to become an idol in the past. Upon hearing it, Aqua offered her the chance to join the new B-Komachi.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko episode 9?

Oshi no Ko episode 9 will likely see Mem-Cho join Strawberry Productions and become part of the new B-Komachi. Since fans have yet to learn much about her, the upcoming episode will likely explore her history. In addition, fans will get to see her interact with her idol group members - Ruby Hoshino and Kana Arima.

The upcoming episode could also focus on Aqua and Akane. The two characters had established a relationship for work. Hence, they may go out to keep appearances for their fans.

