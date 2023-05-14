Oshi no Ko explores Aqua's slow descent into madness

While watching Oshi no Ko, one can easily realize how Aqua has been changing slowly. Earlier, he seemed to everyone like a prodigal child, but later he became much quieter and secretive, having a goal with every step he takes, whether in his career or education.

While it is clear that Aqua has the goal of hunting his biological father and taking revenge, there is no need for him to sacrifice his best years by spending them brooding about his next step. However, with every episode, it is becoming clear that he is slowly descending into madness.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Oshi no Ko.

Oshi no Ko: Why is Aqua Hoshino plunging towards insanity?

Aqua as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Everyone who watched Oshi no Ko episode 1 knows that Doctor Gorou Amamiya got reincarnated as Aquamarine Hoshino with all his memories from his previous life intact, which is why he was so smart from birth itself.

That being said, he did not experience childhood amnesia and remembered every moment of his life clearly, including the ominous day his mother, Ai Hoshino, was murdered by the disgruntled fan Ryosuke. The worst part about the incident was how Ryosuke was the same person who killed him in his previous life.

Ryosuke as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Considering that Ryosuke committed suicide immediately after murdering Ai, Aqua decided to go after his biological father, who must have driven Ryosuke to murder Ai. Since then, Aqua has been taking steps to hunt for his father.

This included trying to unlock a mysterious phone that Ai used to operate besides the ones she had for work and personal contacts. Given that the phone was an older model, it took Aqua some time to acquire the batteries.

Aqua Hoshino (Image via Doga Kobo)

Soon after, he spent four years trying different passwords every day until it was unlocked. Considering how long it took, it seemed evident that Aqua was obsessed with his revenge and had made it his purpose since his childhood.

Within the contacts, Aqua found several names from the entertainment industry. Hence, he knew that he needed to enter the industry. While he first attempted to do so by trying to become an actor, he later decided to become a person behind the scenes.

Kaburagi as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

However, when Kana Arima offered him an opportunity to act in a web series by Producer Kaburagi Masaya, he immediately pounced on it, as it was one of the names that appeared in Ai's contact list. He suspected Kaburagi was his father, so he used his cigarette buds to get a DNA test. However, the producer was not his father.

After learning the same, Aqua tried to get any information Kaburagi had on Ai. Kaburagi offered to reveal Ai's secrets only if he would appear on a Dating Reality Show, and without thinking a hitch, Aqua agreed to the same.

Considering how Aqua has been plunging into any opportunity to learn the identity of his father, it seems very evident that he is ready to achieve his goals by any means necessary. Oshi no Ko manga fans already know how deeply Aqua indulges himself in the future. Hence, we can tell you that it will only get worse for Aqua.

Poll : 0 votes