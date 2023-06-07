Oshi No Ko anime's IDOL breaks another record on the Billboards

Oshi No Ko’s opening song, titled “IDOL,” has made it to the history books by holding first place in the Billboard Global 200 Excl. US singles chart. This is the first time that a Japanese song has achieved the milestone, which is something that is worth taking into account when analyzing the success of the track by Yoasobi and the impact that the anime has had in recent weeks.

While the anime is fairly new, having started back in April of this year, it has become a massive success. “IDOL” has become a borderline historical figure in the world of anime, as no other opening track has had such a degree of commercial success.

The success of the Oshi No Ko opening song

The opening song for the Oshi No Ko anime series, called “IDOL,” is one of the most popular releases in the medium so far this year. As mentioned earlier, it has reached a major milestone in the Japanese music industry by holding first place in the Billboard Global 200 Excl. US singles chart. This means that the track has even surpassed global superstars such as Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. This is something unheard of in the anime industry.

While the anime’s positive reception and high quality definitely play a role in this achievement, Yoasobi's songwriting deserves most of the praise because they crafted a song that is now part of the history of the Japanese music industry.

Fittingly enough, Oshi No Ko is centered around a music idol from Japan, which only adds to the mystique and the success of “IDOL” in the international market.

The story of Oshi No Ko

Oshi No Ko tells the story of a doctor named Gorou Amamiya, who is the gynecologist of Japanese idol Ai Hoshino. Amamiya has a good relationship with Hoshino, and he has a lot of respect for the singer. However, things take a turn for the worse when he is murdered by one of Hoshino’s stalkers.

Interestingly, Amamiya comes back to life as one of Hoshino’s children while retaining the memories of his past life. However, things get worse when she is murdered a few years later.

This, naturally, makes Amamiya think that the one responsible for this murder could be the same individual that killed him a few years ago. He then decides to find out who the person is.

The series explores themes such as the cost of fame, obsession, family, and the willingness to go over the line to honor someone’s memory.

