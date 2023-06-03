Oshi No Ko manga sales leave One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen miles behind

Oshi No Ko is a Japanese manga series written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari. The series has managed to become one of the most talked-about titles this year and has surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece in terms of manga sales.

In Oricon’s top 20 best-selling manga rankings for May, Oshi No Ko has claimed the number one position and has sold 100,000 more copies than Blue Lock, which sits at the second spot. Both in terms of anime and manga, the series is now thriving and outperforming some of the greatest names in the industry.

Oshi No Ko leaves all other manga titles in the mud in terms of copies sold for May

Oshi No Ko has approximately sold around 820,912 copies in May, according to Oricon’s manga sales rankings for May. The series has managed to glide past popular titles such as Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece in terms of sales, with their difference being astonishingly high.

Chainsaw Man occupies the 12th spot on the list, having sold 155,147 copies. Right behind it is Jujutsu Kaisen at the 13th spot, with 153,104 copies sold. Manga juggernaut, One Piece finds itself at the 17th spot on the list, having sold 140,839 copies. The sales listed above are by no means negligible; however, in comparison to Oshi No Ko's astounding sales, they pale in comparison.

In terms of sales, the closest competitor for the series happens to be Blue Lock, a sports manga published by Kodansha. The series sold 731,107 copies in May, claiming the second spot on Oricon’s list. Even with such impressive numbers, the Blue Lock manga series has almost 90,000 fewer sales than Oshi No Ko.

The manga series will have over 9 million copies in circulation by June 2023, with all the chapters compiled in 11 tankōbon volumes. The manga is available on Shueisha's Manga Plus platform for fans to read, with new chapters being released on Weekly Young Jump. It has also been licensed for release in North America by Yen Press.

An anime adaptation of Oshi No Ko was released on April 2023, with its premiere being the most successful in the history of the streaming service Hidive. The story of Ai Hoshino and her twin kids, Aquamarine Hoshino and Ruby Hoshino, managed to connect with fans worldwide.

The popularity of the anime also impacted sales, as fans worldwide became even more intrigued to see how Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino navigate their way through the country's twisted entertainment industry, growing up side by side in the process.

In conclusion

Oshi No Ko has managed to blend isekai elements with those of the real world and has created a unique story that captivates the attention of a global audience. In this story, the darker side of the idol industry is highlighted, with isekai tropes like reincarnation also being a significant part of the story.

With this unique blend of stories, the series has managed to capture the fascination of fans worldwide, which is highlighted in their record manga sales. With its popularity giving shows like Chainsaw Man and Blue Lock a run for their money, this series is currently league above all other new anime titles.

