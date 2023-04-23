What does Oshi No Ko means in English? Explained

Oshi No Ko is a Japanese manga series written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari. The series' anime adaptation launched in April 2023 and instantly became a massive success, gaining immense popularity. Produced by Doga Kobo, the anime has been praised by fans and critics for its unique fusion of genres.

Oshi No Ko portrays the dark reality of the idol industry in Japan, revealing its toxic and complex nature. The title of the anime can be interpreted in two different ways in English, making fans curious as to which one is a more accurate description for the title of the series.

Oshi No Ko has two different meanings in English, with both being from the perspective of Gorou Amemiya

Ai Hoshino and her twin children Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi No Ko has two different english translations, "My Favorite Idol" and "Their Idol's Children". Both of these are from the perspective of the protagonist of the story, Dr. Gorou Amemiya.

Gorou was an avid fan of idol Ai Hoshino, partly due to her being the favorite idol of one of his terminally ill patients, Sarina Tendouji, who died at the age of 12. Ai arrived at Gorou's rural hospital 20 weeks pregnant with twins, seeing which he swore to take care of her and make sure she gives birth to healthy babies.

However, on Ai's due date, Gorou was confronted and killed by a man stalking Ai. When he woke up again, he saw that he was reborn as Ai's son Aquamarine Hoshino with her twin sister Ruby Hoshino being the reincarnation of Sarina Tendouji.

Dr. Gorou Amemiya and his patient Sarina Tendouji (Image via Doga Kobo)

Ai Hoshino is Gorou's favorite idol, thus the English interpretation of the title being "My Favorite Idol" is pretty self-explanatory as it's Gorou talking about his favorite idol, Ai Hoshino from a first-person perspective.

The second interpretation, "Their Idol's Children," refers to Gorou and Sarina being reborn as their favorite idol's twin children, Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino. "Their" in the title refers to the two reincarnated characters with the term "idol" referring once again to Ai Hoshino.

Ruby and Aqaumarine Hoshino (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko's title describes the Hoshino family, with the story beginning with idol Ai Hoshino and being continued by her twin children, Aquamarine and Ruby. The dual meaning of Oshi no Ko reflects the connection and entanglement of Hoshino family with the twisted idol industry.

Oshi no Ko has quite a lot of Iskeai elements, with its name being hard to interpret in a single way for the western audience. This is a problem other Isekai titles face as well, with their English translations being long and complex. Thus, Oshi no Ko has two different meanings, with both of them being accurate representations of the content present in the series.

About the anime

Oshi No Ko is a story about the twisted nature of idol industry in Japan (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko is the story of a sixteen-year-old idol, Ai Hoshino, who one day visits a gynecologist named Gorou Amemiya while 20 weeks pregnant with twins. Gorou's shocked by her visit but being an avid fan of Ai, he promises her that he will safely deliver her babies.

However, on the date of the delivery, Gorou is confronted by a man stalking Ai who pushes him off a cliff resulting in his death. Upon opening his eyes again, he finds that he has been reborn as Ai's son Aquamarine Hoshino with his sister being his patient from past life, Sarina Tendouji, who was also a big fan of Ai.

The three of them start living together and Gorou soon realizes how dark the world of showbiz can be. Seeing a horrible tragedy occur, he makes up his mind to break into the industry in order to find the culprit responsible for the tragedy.

On the other hand, he also actively tries to stop his sister from joining the idol industry as well.

Poll : 0 votes