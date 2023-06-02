Oshi no Ko manga sets yet another milestone 

Oshi no Ko continues its incredible streak as 9 million copies of the manga have been sold so far. At the time of writing, the series has compiled the manga chapters into a total of 11 volumes. All the chapters are being published in the Shonen Jump+ application as well as Young Jump. The most impressive aspect of this staggering figure is that Oshi no Ko is not seeing a dip in manga sales despite the release of the anime series.

More often than not, manga sales tend to plateau when the anime adaptation is launched. The sales figure of the manga has already increased by 1 million copies from Spring 2023.

These stats prove how successful Asakasa’s work is at the moment. Oshi no Ko is one of the hottest anime and manga titles and the fanbase is growing steadily as the year progresses. This is a great time to revisit the status of the manga and take a look at the release date of the upcoming manga chapter as well.

Oshi no Ko: Status of the manga and chapter 120 release details

Manga Status

At the time of writing, there are a total of 119 chapters that have been split into 9 story arcs. The series continues to release chapters every week. Here is a complete list of all the story arcs, and their respective manga chapters.

Prologue arc - Chapters 1-10

Entertainment World arc - Chapters 11-20

Dating Reality Show arc - Chapters 21-32

The First Concert arc - Chapters 33-40

2.5D Stage Play arc - Chapters 40-66

Private arc - Chapters 67-80

The Main Story arc - Chapters 81-100

Scandal arc - Chapters 101-108

Movie arc - Chapters 109-119 [contd.]

Each volume of Oshi no Ko consists exactly of 10 chapters. This means Chapters 111 onwards are yet to be compiled into a volume.

Chapter 120 release date

Based on the release schedule maintained by the series, chapter 120 of Oshi no Ko will be released on June 8, 2023, at midnight JST.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, June 7

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, June 7

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, June 7

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Central European Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, June 8

The series is returning from a week-long break. One can access all the chapters on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus application and users can read it for free. However, once the chapter is read, the viewer cannot access it once again unless they avail of the platform’s paid services.

