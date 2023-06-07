Oshi no Ko episode 8: Aqua plans on using Akane's talents, Mem-Cho receives a dream offer

With the release of Oshi no Ko episode 8, fans witnessed the end of the reality dating show. However, it had a few surprises as Aqua established a work relationship with Akane Kurokawa. While he was previously confused about his feelings toward her, her acting skills convinced Aqua to not let her go.

The previous episode saw Aqua and his co-stars together work on clearing the misunderstanding surrounding Akane Kurokawa. Fortunately, their plan worked, following which Akane returned for filming. But this time, she got into Ai's character to protect herself from further scandals.

Oshi no Ko episode 8: Aqua tries to understand his emotions towards Akane

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 8 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko episode 8, titled First Time, picked up from the previous episode as Aqua was shocked upon seeing Akane don Ai's personality. Everyone was able to notice the change in Akane's personality and was left speechless. However, the person most affected by Akane's acting was Aqua as he started obeying her.

From this, Mem-Cho and Yuki suspected him to be serious about her. Upon poking around the topic, Aqua started to blush, soon after which he ran out of the room. Following Aqua's reaction, Mem-Cho and Yuki were confident that Aqua liked Akane and convinced her to go after him as well.

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 8 (Image via Doga Kobo)

The next day, Aqua wanted to clear his mind. Thus, he got Kana Arima to skip school with him and go play catch. During their time together, Aqua revealed how the lines between himself (Gorou Amamiya) and Aqua were starting to get blurry. He could notice how he viewed girls his age as potential love partners. Nevertheless, he realized that he did not have romantic feelings towards Akane, and was simply feeling the effects of seeing Ai through her acting again.

Later when Aqua met Akane again during the filming, he learned about her talents. Akane had successfully assumed and deciphered Ai's past and personality. Thus, Aqua viewed Akane as a valuable asset for his revenge. Hence, he decided to keep her close to him by establishing a relationship with her on the reality dating show.

Akane Kurokawa and Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 8 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Later, after the show finished filming, the cast and crew gathered for a party. During the party, Aqua went to Kaburagi and arranged for a meeting with him to learn about Ai's past. Soon after, he talked with Akane about his interest in her. He revealed how he was interested in her as an actress, hence they decided to continue their relationship for work purposes.

After the party ended, the cast members of Love Now went their way as Aqua was left alone with Mem-Cho. During their conversation, Mem-Cho revealed how she wanted to become an idol in the past. However, after she failed to become an idol, she became a YouTuber.

Mem-Cho as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 8 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Upon hearing this, Aqua offered Mem-Cho a chance to become an idol. He explained to her how Strawberry Productions was looking for additional members for the new B-Komachi and would be willing to sign her. While Mem-Cho thought that Aqua was joking, upon seeing his seriousness, she was filled with joy at the possibility of becoming an idol.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko episode 8

Oshi no Ko episode 8 saw Aqua establishing a work relationship with Akane Kurokawa. While he had no feelings for her, Akane's talents were perfect for Aqua's revenge. Hence, he decided to establish a reason to meet with her after the show.

Aqua had also found a new member for the new B-Komachi. However, not a lot has been revealed about Mem-Cho yet, hence, the next few episodes could focus on her.

