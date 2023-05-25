Oshi no Ko episode 8: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The anime will be premiering a special program next week, after which episode 8 will be released next week. The episode will premiere at 11 pm JST on TOKYO MX and will be released on other Japanese networks later.

The previous episode saw Aqua working with his fellow Love Now co-stars. Together, they created a video showing the audience the truth behind Akane and Yuki's situation. This helped subside the hate towards Akane. After that, she returned to the show while portraying a new character with a personality and charm that is similar to Ai Hoshino.

Aqua might analyze his feelings towards Ai in Oshi no Ko episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】【OSHI NO KO】 Episode 8 is scheduled for June 7. There will be a special program on May 31. 【NEWS】【OSHI NO KO】 Episode 8 is scheduled for June 7. There will be a special program on May 31. https://t.co/0gqEOSMGhY

Oshi no Ko anime is set to have a special program next week. The program will feature a special recap and interviews with Takeo Ootsuka and Yurie Igoma, voice actors of Aqua and Ruby, respectively.

Hence, Oshi no Ko episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The episode will be released at 11 pm JST. However, the release time will vary in other countries and will not be simultaneously released because of delays caused due to streaming websites.

Aqua Hoshino as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

The upcoming Oshi no Ko episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, June 7

Central Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, June 7

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Wednesday, June 7

British Standard Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Central European Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, June 8

Oshi no Ko episode 8 will first air on TOKYO MX, following which it will air on other Japanese TV networks like Chiba TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV. The anime will also be available to stream on HIDIVE worldwide. Meanwhile, the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, Netflix, Bilibili, and iQIYI will stream it in Asia-Pacific regions.

Recap of Oshi no Ko episode 7

Akane Kurokawa as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko episode 7, titled Buzz, saw Aqua take it upon himself to protect Akane from the constant cyberbullying. He thus leaked the news about Akane's attempted suicide to the news portals. Following that, he worked with his fellow Love Now co-stars to create a video showing the truth behind the show.

While Aqua had some trouble obtaining a vital clip for the video, the plan was a success as the hate towards Akane died down after the video got uploaded. After that, when Mem-Cho and Yuki suggested Akane play a character, Akane planned to return to the show. By the day of the filming, Akane studied Ai's personality and portrayed it perfectly on the day of filming.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko episode 8?

Ai Hoshino as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko episode 8 will most likely see Aqua trying to understand his feelings towards Ai Hoshino. While in his life as Aqua, Ai was his mother, in his previous life as Gorou Amamiya, Ai was his favorite idol. Hence, upon seeing Akane Kurokawa embody Ai's charm, Aqua is bound to feel confused about his feelings.

Elsewhere, Kana Arima and Ruby Hoshino could take their next steps towards becoming idols, so they may try to find more members to join them.

