HIDIVE announces Oshi no Ko English dub release date and cast

One of the biggest surprise hits of the Spring 2023 anime season has been the Oshi no Ko anime series. While those familiar with author Aka Akasaka and illustrator Mengo Yokoyari’s manga series always knew how high quality it was, the anime adaptation was undoubtedly one of spring’s sleepers.

After several weeks of releasing episodes, Oshi no Ko has become a household name amongst anime fans thanks to its storyline and themes. The series takes an unflinching look at celebrity and idol culture internationally, as well as how the promotion of parasocial relationships can cause people to act irrationally and make decisions with irreparable consequences.

While fans have been absolutely loving the original Japanese dub with English subtitles thus far, a sect of the fanbase for the series is begging for an English dub of the series. Thankfully, as HIDIVE announced on Wednesday, May 17, the wait for an English dub of the Oshi no Ko anime series is nearly over.

HIDIVE’s English dub of Oshi no Ko set to premiere on May 24, cast already announced

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that the English dub for its Oshi no Ko anime series will begin streaming on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 12 PM EST. The full English cast has already been announced, with Shannon D. Reed set to direct the English dub. Reed has a wealth of English dubbing expertise, with credits to his name such as Baki, Clannad, Haikyu!!, and more.

The full English dub cast for the series is as follows:

Donna Bella Litton as Ai Hoshino

Jack Stansbury as Aqua

Alyssa Marek as Ruby / Ruby (Young)

Chaney Moore as Aqua (Young)

Jeremy Gee as Goro

Savanna Menzel as Sarina

Natalie Rial as Kana

Brandon Hearnsberger as Ichigo

Chistina Kelly as Miyako

Ty Mahany as Taishi

The series first premiered in Japan on April 12 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE, who exclusively streams the series, stated that the anime has become the service’s “#1 launch in the streamer’s history.” Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi are directing the series at Studio Doga Kobo, with Jin Tanaka handling the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama is designing the characters. YOASOBI performs the opening theme song for the series, entitled Idol. And, Queen Bee performs the ending theme song Mephisto.

Oshi no Ko follows a gynecologist named Goro, who is also a fan of Ai Hoshino’s and is wondering why she’s taken a hiatus. He then walks into his office to realize that a pregnant Ai is his patient, prompting the two to begin forging a bond. However, Goro is killed shortly thereafter but eventually reincarnates as Ai’s infant son, Aqua. When Ai is tragically murdered after several years of being a mother, Goro (now Aqua) dedicates himself to avenging the former's death.

Be sure to keep up with all Oshi no Ko anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes