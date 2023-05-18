Oshi no Ko episode 7 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

On May 24, 2023, Oshi no Ko, aka My Star, episode 7 is slated for release in Japan. Subsequently, multiple streaming platforms will make it available to audiences outside Japan. This episode is particularly significant as the story reaches a crucial point. Akane's experiences have been challenging, and now the focus intensifies on Aqua, who becomes her shield against cyberbullying and harassment.

After the gripping climax of episode 6, viewers are eagerly anticipating Oshi no Ko episode 7. The previous episode left viewers emotionally invested with its poignant and intense moments that had them on the edge of their seats. Doga Kobo once again demonstrated their brilliance in portraying the heartbreak and intensity of the storyline, captivating audiences with their exceptional storytelling skills.

Broadcasting detail and where to watch

Oshi no Ko episode 7 is scheduled to air in Japan on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, on various Japanese channels, including Chiba TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, Tokyo MX, and Gunma TV, as per their scheduled time slot for native audiences.

On the other hand, HIDIVE will make the episode available to all international fans. Additionally, Netflix made the episodes available in some selected Asian countries. However, the release time will vary based on the viewer's location and time zone.

The following are the release dates and times for Oshi no Ko episode 7 in various countries:

India: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 9 pm

Japan: Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 12:30 am

South Korea: Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 12:30 am

UK: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 3:30 pm

USA: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10:30 am

Canada: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10:30 am

Germany: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm

Italy: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm

Brazil: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 12:30 pm

France: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm

Spain: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 4 pm

Pakistan: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Bangladesh: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 9:30 pm

Nepal: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 9:15 pm

Australia: Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 2:30 am

A brief recap of the previous episode

renji | Oshi no Ko꙳Brainrot | @renj1i The internet does not forgive.



Incredible episode from start to finish. Just one minor incident can cause such a huge uproar from fans.



Shows how fragile someone could be while having good intentions.



Aqua came to save the day with a scene beautifully done by Doga Kobo



10/10 The internet does not forgive.Incredible episode from start to finish. Just one minor incident can cause such a huge uproar from fans.Shows how fragile someone could be while having good intentions.Aqua came to save the day with a scene beautifully done by Doga Kobo10/10 https://t.co/HiDSMM0hFC

Oshi no Ko episode 6 had some sweet moments where Aqua felt happy to be able to eat more fatty meat and Kana's big sister-like behavior with Ruby to teach her about the industry, but the episode left a profound impact on viewers with its gut-wrenching storyline, which drew inspiration from real-life events, potentially from the tragic story of Hana Kimura.

The episode exposed the dark and brutal side of reality TV shows, where emotions are exploited for ratings and individuals are cast as either protagonists or antagonists. Akane fell victim to this manipulative narrative, pushing herself to extreme lengths to be noticed on screen due to the pressures of her circumstances.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz Thank god Aqua was here for Akane. Unfortunately, the real life incident this episode is likely based on didn't have the same conclusion. Please be kind to people. They might feel less real when you don't know them, but they are very real.



Anime:【OSHI NO KO】 Thank god Aqua was here for Akane. Unfortunately, the real life incident this episode is likely based on didn't have the same conclusion. Please be kind to people. They might feel less real when you don't know them, but they are very real.Anime:【OSHI NO KO】 https://t.co/fcgXQQe9rT

In an unfortunate accident, she unintentionally hurt her co-artist, Yuki. However, the show's producers cut the camera at that moment, leaving the public unaware that it was an accident and that Akane and Yuki had reconciled. Instead, they orchestrated the scene to portray Akane as an abusive person.

This incident sparked a wave of online hatred and harassment toward Akane, leading to a severe toll on her mental health. She became unable to eat or attend school, slowly sinking into severe depression.

Despite the concern of her fellow reality show cast members, Akane's depression persisted. One stormy night, when it was heavily raining, she went out to buy food, consumed by despair and contemplating suicide. Just as she was about to take her own life by jumping off a bridge, Aqua appeared and pulled her back from the brink. He reassured Akane that he was not her enemy and attempted to calm her down.

What to expect

Yash ; @stanbocchi No words to describe this episode, oshi no ko keeps smashing it every single week. No words to describe this episode, oshi no ko keeps smashing it every single week. https://t.co/Pc3uz3SWz4

Episode 7 of Oshi no Ko is highly anticipated, and fans can expect several significant developments in the storyline. The episode will see the focus shift to Aqua, who takes it upon himself to protect Akane against the relentless cyberbullying and harassment she has been facing.

Viewers can also expect to see Aqua's soft side develop for Akane, as he will stay up night after night to prepare and publish a video that redeems Akane's reputation. Additionally, fans will witness Akane's character slowly evolve and get stronger. On the other hand, Ruby and Kana will be seen preparing for their future idol group.

Oshi no Ko episode 7 will further expose the morally questionable practices within the entertainment industry and explore the emotional aftermath of the events in episode 6. Viewers can expect to witness an intense and emotionally charged episode. It will continue to shed light on the exploitative nature of the entertainment industry.

