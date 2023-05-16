Oshi no Ko episode 6: Release timings for all regions

Oshi no Ko episode 6 is set to be released in Japan on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. It will then be available to global fans via various streaming platforms. Viewers can not afford to miss episode 6 because it will advance the Reality TV Show arc by revealing one of the most cutthroat sides of the entertainment world and the brutality of social media platforms.

Fans were on the edge of their seats as episode 5 was released. The upcoming episode promises to provide a more in-depth look at the brutal reality of working in the industry and how it can affect someone's mental and emotional well-being. The arc will focus on the story of Akane Kurokawa, one of Oshi no Ko's most beloved characters.

Oshi no Ko episode 6 will begin Akane Kurokawa's arc in the story

Broadcasting details and where to watch

Oshi no Ko follows a weekly release schedule, and every Wednesday, fans receive a new episode of the series. Episode 6 is scheduled to air in Japan on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, on channels, such as Chiba TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, Tokyo MX, and Gunma TV, as per their scheduled time slot for native audiences.

On the other hand, all international fans can watch the episode on HIDIVE. Netflix also uploaded the episodes in some selected Asian countries. However, the release time will vary based on the viewer's location and time zone.

The following are the release dates and times for Oshi no Ko episode 6 in various countries:

India: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9 pm

Japan: Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 12.30 am

South Korea: Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 12.30 am

UK: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 3.30 pm

USA: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10.30 am

Canada: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10.30 am

Germany: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 4.30 pm

Italy: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 4.30 pm

Brazil: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 12.30 pm

France: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 4.30 pm

Spain: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 4 pm

Pakistan: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8.30 pm

Bangladesh: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9.30 pm

Nepal: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9.15 pm

Australia: Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2.30 am

Here is the release time of the episode according to different timezones:

Central Time (CST): Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10.30 am

Indian Time (IST): Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9 pm

Pacific time (PT): Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8.30 am

Eastern Time (EST): Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 11.30 am

European Time (CEST): Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 5.30 pm

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 3.30 pm

A brief recap of the previous episode

Oshi no Ko episode 5 was highly anticipated by fans, and it did not disappoint. The episode was filled with humor and introduced one of the most beloved characters from the manga, Akane Kurokawa, along with some new characters that Aqua met while filming a dating reality show.

Episode 5 of Oshi no Ko also showcased Kana's start of a new career as an idol trainee with Strawberry Productions, despite it not being the right decision, according to her. However, Kana ultimately joined the group due to the twins' persuasion. Initially, Kana and Ruby had difficulty getting along, but they quickly bonded over Aqua's unexpected change in personality during the dating show.

Kana was shown to put in her best effort to support Ruby. With the help of an internet personality named Pieyon, they successfully built a collaboration video to create a fanbase before the launch of their idol group.

Following the collaboration with Pieyon, Ruby decided on the group name "B Komachi," which marked the beginning of Kana and Ruby's new journey as idols in the entertainment and glamour industry.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Fans eagerly await the release of Oshi no Ko episode 6, especially as it will showcase more of Akane Kurokawa's character. Akane's role in the series' plot is significant, and her arc will gradually reveal the unethical practices of reality shows, which are often done solely to generate drama and increase popularity.

Meanwhile, Aqua will be seen acting his way through the reality show while closely observing everyone involved. This will give fans an interesting perspective on the truth behind reality shows. Additionally, Ruby and Kana will work tirelessly to build a solid foundation for their upcoming idol group, B Komachi, which is set to launch soon.

Ruby's commitment and dedication to the group will be evident in this episode as she and Kana work hard to create a strong fan base for their future. Overall, episode 6 of Oshi no Ko is expected to be a captivating and insightful addition to the series that will potentially bring great character and plot development.

