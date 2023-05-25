Oshi no Ko episode 7: Aqua helps Akane subside the hate as she embodies Ai's personality 

With the release of Oshi no Ko episode 7, fans saw Aqua working with the Love Now cast to help resolve the cyberbullying Akane was facing from the audience. While this was a huge task, the cast members were able to help Akane by putting the truth out for the public to watch.

The previous episode saw Akane trying to make an impact in the show after getting advice from the director. However, while she tried to play the bad character, she happened to injure her fellow co-star, which led to Akane becoming the victim of cyberbullying. This drove Akane to try to commit suicide when Aqua came to her rescue.

Oshi no Ko episode 7: Akane decides to play a character

Akane Kurokawa as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 7 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko episode 7, titled Buzz, opened with Aqua rescuing Akane, soon after which a police officer arrived and got both of them to his station.

Elsewhere in Strawberry Productions, Kana, Ruby, and Miyako were discussing Akane Kurokawa's issue. While Akane was a professional and should have some form of barrier to deal with online hate, as per Kana, each individual has their own tolerance level based on their mood.

So even if one has been able to avoid the hate, there could be days when they want to take their own life after succumbing to the constant hammering online.

Miyako and Aqua as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 7 (Image via Doga Kobo)

That's when Miyako received a call from the police about Aqua, and she immediately headed to the station. There, Akane finally revealed to her mother about the show and the cyberbullying she was facing. She revealed how she did not want to tell her mother about it as she did not want her to worry. Miyako then praised Aqua for saving Akane.

Soon after, the Love Now cast members arrived as they were worried about Akane. Given the situation, Akane had the option to pull out from the show, but she decided to continue.

Following that, Aqua leaked the news about Akane's suicide attempt to news outlets. While many people stopped attacking Akane, the news became huge as more people came to know about the incident.

Mem-Cho as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 7 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Following that, Aqua Hoshino decided to create a video depicting the truth about the Love Now cast members. Thus, he went to Mem-Cho to get some photos to edit into a video.

Mem-Cho liked the idea and wanted to be involved as she was good at online marketing and knew how to get the people, who are unsure about the situation, on their side. Thus, other cast members also decided to help Aqua.

However, for the video, Aqua required the clip of Yuki Sumi hugging Akane Kurokawa after she was slapped. Thus, he convinced the director to hand over the footage. Following that, the five cast members worked together to create the video.

Fortunately, the Twitter post was a success as it received 74,000 retweets within 24 hours, which helped subside the hate against Love Now, while also increasing the show's popularity.

Aqua as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 7 (Image via Doga Kobo)

After that, Akane decided to return to the show. However, as a precaution, Men-Cho and Yuki asked Akane to play a character to hide her true self. So the girls got Aqua to reveal his ideal girl, which happened to be Ai from B-Komachii. Thus, Akane studied Ai's personality and background to help her play the character.

The next day when Akane returned to the show, her new personality shocked Aqua as she embodied Ai's personality perfectly, indicated by her starry eyes.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko episode 7

Akane Kurokawa as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 7 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko episode 7 saw Akane finally return to the show. However, her new personality for the show shocked Aqua as she was perfectly able to embody Ai's personality.

While that just proves how good of an actress Akane is, fans did find it to be chilling how deeply she studied Ai's past to learn about her character traits. That said, fans can expect Akane to showcase her acting skills in future episodes.

