Oshi no Ko: Why did the father turn into a serial killer? Explained

Since the start of Oshi no Ko, fans have been wondering about the identity of Aqua and Ruby's father. Although anime fans are yet to catch up on it, the revelation of the same has been confirmed in the manga. While Aqua seems to be close to his revenge, it is yet to be revealed why his father turned into a serial killer.

Oshi no Ko, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, has become overly successful since its release and has managed to become one of the highest-rated anime series of 2023. In addition, the anime's recent success has helped boost the manga's overall performance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

What was Ruby and Aqua's father's goal in becoming a serial killer in Oshi no Ko?

Ai Hoshino and Hikaru Kamiki as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

As Oshi no Ko manga fans would know, Hikaru Kamiki, the founder of his own talent agency, is the person who fathered Aqua and Ruby Hoshino by impregnating Ai at the old age of 15. Four years later, he pushed the disgruntled fan, Ryosuke, into murdering Ai by giving him information about news on Ai's pregnancy and her children.

However, this was not the first time that Hikaru Kamiki had committed such a crime. As per Akane Kurokawa's detective work, Hikaru had impregnated renowned actress Airi Himekawa at 11. Following that, he let her husband, Seijuurou Uehara, know about her wife's actions and how she had a child with someone else. As a result, this may have driven Seijuurou to kill his wife and himself, which inadvertently led to the media publishing the deaths as a double suicide.

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Reddit/u/Tammam_Sheldi)

That being said, it is to be noted how Hikaru Kamiki has the habit of sending white flowers to up-and-coming actresses. This is a way for him to mark his next target and draw them towards himself. Readers of the manga know that Hikaru had sent white flowers with Ryosuke while having him murder Ai. In addition, he sent Akane Kurokawa white flowers when she won a prestigious award, which might be a sign that she was his next target.

However, what does these women have in common that make them Hikaru's target? The criteria might be the targeted victim to have white-starry eyes, which is a way to illustrate positive determination. All of his known targets in the series, i.e., Ai Hoshino, Yura Katayose, and Akane Kurokawa, were seen with white-starry eyes. As for Airi Himekawa, given her level of career, it can be presumed she had a pair of them as well.

Akane Kurokawa as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Shueisha)

While it cannot be said with certainty why Hikaru Kamiki targets women in the first place, it is possible that, similar to Aqua and Ruby, he also must be someone's reincarnation. Considering how much the protagonist Aqua and Ruby's goals and determination are based on their former life, it is not absurd to theorize that their father must also have a purpose based on his previous life.

Nevertheless, it is clear that Hikaru Kamiki has based his decisions of killing women by how he opened his own agency, which would inadvertently help him to recruit and monitor promising young female entertainers and murder them as per his wishes.

