Oshi no Ko episode 10 preview hints at Pieyon helping the new B-Komachi

Doga Kobo has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Oshi no Ko episode 10. The episode, titled Pressure, is scheduled to air on Wednesday, June 21, at 11:00 pm JST, and it will be available to stream on HiDIVE, Ani-One Asia ULTRA, and Netflix Asia.

The previous episode saw Mem-Cho, despite her age misrepresentation, joining the new B-Komachi. Following that, the idol group improved its online presence and managed to get the chance to perform at Japan Idol Festival. While the group accepted the offer, they still needed to find a center girl.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko anime series.

Oshi no Ko episode 10 preview hints at Kana Arima becoming the center of B-Komachi

Oshi no Ko episode 10, titled Pressure, will most likely pick up from the events of the previous episode. The previous episode ended with Ruby Hoshino and Mem-Cho finding out old music videos of Kana Arima from the time she used to sing.

Upon watching one such video, both Ruby and Mem-Cho were convinced that Kana was better at singing than both of them. Thus, they were confused why she did not consider herself to be a good singer.

Ruby Hoshino and Mem-Cho in Oshi no Ko episode 10 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

Thus, fans can expect both Ruby and Mem-Cho to convince Kana Arima to become their center girl in the next episode.

Considering that there is only about a month left before Japan Idol Festival, Kana will have no other option than to accept her new position and begin practicing alongside her idol group members.

Kana Arima in Oshi no Ko episode 10 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

However, the girls are not all alone since, as is evident from the preview, Pieyon is set to return to the series to help them practice for the performance.

With his return, fans can certainly hope for another Pieyon dance. However, fans will have to wait until the episode is released to find out if that is a possibility.

Kana Arima in Oshi no Ko episode 10 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

That said, preparations for the performance aren't going to be easy as Kana Arima will be under a lot of pressure due to her position as the center girl.

Given that she already considered herself a failure due to her past endeavors, she will be terrified of putting forth a poor first performance as the group's center girl.

Ruby Hoshino in Oshi no Ko episode 10 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

Fans must also remember that Ruby Hoshino has been wanting to become an idol since her previous life as Sarina Tendouji. Moreover, her performance at the Japan Idol Festival will be her first act as an entertainer, thus she could also face the repercussions of the pressure.

