Oshi no Ko's Pieyon is Chika Fujiwara in disguise, and one theory proves it

Oshi no Ko recently introduced a new character named Pieyon, and fans were left enthralled by his appearance as he gave them a fun dance segment in the episode. While the dance segment was successful in itself, it reminded many fans of Chika Fujiwara, a character from another one of Aka Akasaka's manga Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

The previous episode saw Kana Arima joining Strawberry Productions as an idol alongside Ruby Hoshino. Following that, the company President Miyako Saitou got her new idol group a collaboration with physical training YouTuber Pieyon to launch them into the entertainment world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko: Has Pieyon's face and identity been revealed?

Pieyon as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 5 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Following Pieyon's first appearance in the anime, many fans are now suspecting that there is some connection between him and Kaguya-sama: Love is War's Chika Fujiwara, considering that both characters are from the manga by the same author and are set in the same universe.

Thus, many fans wanted to compare their faces against each other to find any resemblance, which is what has led them to wonder if Pieyon's face has been revealed in the manga or not.

Pieyon without his mask in Oshi no Ko chapter 36 (Image via Shueisha)

That being said, Pieyon has not had his face reveal in the manga. The closest the manga came to revealing his identity was in Oshi no Ko chapter 36, when Pieyon was shown in a beach without his bird mask.

However, his face was not revealed, and instead, the back side of his head was shown, revealing that he had short black hair, nothing that resembles Chika Fujiwara.

However, Pieyon has been speculated to be the same character as Kazeno from Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

How is Pieyon inspired by Chika Fujiwara?

As fans would know, the author of both Oshi no Ko and Kaguya-sama: Love is War is Aka Akasaka. In addition, the two manga are set in the same universe. The two characters, however, are very different physically, considering that Chika Fujiwara is a high school girl, while Pieyon is a muscular well-built man.

However, the two surprisingly share identical personalities. The two characters are often sweet to others, motivating them to do their best and convincing them to take part in some seemingly absurd activities.

Chika Fujiwara as seen in Kaguya-sama; Love is War season 1 episode 3 ED (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In addition, both characters do not shy away from striking back at someone if they are left offended. There have been multiple instances when Chika has used her sharp tongue to get back at other characters in Kaguya-sama: Love is War. Similarly, Pieyon did not mind showing off his annual income to Kana when she evidently did not show him the respect he deserved.

Lastly, both characters have a dance segment in the anime with outstanding choreography.

Chika Fujiwara was seen singing and dancing in a one-off ending theme in the third episode of Kaguya-sama: Love is War. As for Pieyon, he was seen dancing in the fifth episode of Oshi no Ko.

