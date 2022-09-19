10 adorable anime characters of all time

The anime universe is filled with an ocean of cute characters, who have become the very definition of ‘kawaii.’ A lot of things are considered while creating these overly adorable characters, like their chibi character design with large eyes and their voice cast.

There is a major misconception among anime enthusiasts that adorable characters only appear in slice-of-life types of anime, which is not entirely untrue. A handful of anime in other demographics, as well as genres, also feature characters who are cute and delightful.

This article will list 10 adorable anime characters who are known to explode the hearts of fans with their unwavering cuteness.

Note: This article is unranked.

From Anya to Bojji, here are the 10 most lovable anime characters

1) Anya Forger - Spy x Family

S4VIOR ~ Reading HXH Dark continent expedtion arc @KONODIOS4VIOR ANYA'S WAKU WAK ARE THE MOST ADORABLE THING EVER FOR A CHILD TO SAY ANYA'S WAKU WAK ARE THE MOST ADORABLE THING EVER FOR A CHILD TO SAY 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/NqgVH7rdWX

Anya has been ruling the hearts of Spy x Family fans since the anime premiered in April 2022. Prior to her adoption by Loid and Yor, she was a victim of a shady unnamed organization that experimented with her and gave her telepathic abilities. Apart from being the most adorable character, Anya is also the funniest, as her elongated comical facial expressions always give a good chuckle to fans.

Anya has a profound fondness for peanuts and Spy Wars. Fans of Spy x Family are so connected to Anya that witnessing her crying eventually turns on their waterworks. Atsumi Tanezaki, who voiced Anya, garnered a lot of praise for her performance.

2) Nezuko Kamado - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Nezuko Kamado, as seen in the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Image via Ufotable)

The prettiest and most adorable demon from the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Nezuko Kamado has won the hearts of millions of fans around the world without speaking a word. Like every demon in the anime, Nezuko too has a unique and special ability to shrink herself into the physical size of a small child, so she could fit inside the box to hide from the sunlight.

Nezuko is the only demon who has the ability to survive without consuming human blood. The reason behind her restraining her demonic nature is not only due to her respect for her brother, but also because she considers the people around her as her own family.

Though Nezuko is undoubtedly the most lovable anime character, she can also turn into a ferocious beast when it comes to protecting the people she cares about, especially her brother Tanjiro.

3) Chika Fujiwara - Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Luxoris Recoil ✧ @MozillaFennekin Fun Anime Fact: I love Chika Fujiwara and she's very good Fun Anime Fact: I love Chika Fujiwara and she's very good https://t.co/nB5YIThHZG

Chika Fujiwara is the most enigmatic and eccentric character from the anime Kaguya-sama: Love is War. With her Chika dance sequence, she singlehandedly took the internet by storm and fans couldn’t stop themselves from showing their commendable appreciation for her adorable moves.

Despite her being talented in many several areas, Chika is regarded as simple-minded by her fellow student council members due to her childish antics and her negligent demeanor. She always comes up with a range of bizarre ideas to entertain the people around her, like a fight-to-the-death battle royale game in her school’s cultural festival, which eventually gets rejected by the authorities.

4) Yui Hirasawa - K-On!

Yui Hirasawa, as seen in the anime K-On! (Image via Kyoto Animation)

The air-headed lead guitarist and vocalist of the Ho-kago Tea Time band, Yui Hirasawa is the most adored character in the anime K-On! Yui likes to indulge in fun activities, which makes her fearless. However, she gets anxious when it comes to performing on stage. Yui has an unshakeable sweet tooth and never gets bored of having lots of confectionaries.

Despite failing several times, she manages to pass all her subjects by a one-point margin, which is truly a miracle. Yui is definitely not multi-tasking as she gets clumsy with more than one thing at a time. However, by focusing on one thing without any distractions, she can surprise the people around her who doubt her potential.

5) Shouko Komi - Komi Can't Communicate

Pikari-Teshima | CR: Time Shadows @PikariTeshima On continuera les édits de Komi-san, on est assez épuisé aujourd'hui, donc oui, ça sortira bien vendredi.

Peace sur vous, et vive notre jolie et timide reine Shôko Komi. On continuera les édits de Komi-san, on est assez épuisé aujourd'hui, donc oui, ça sortira bien vendredi.Peace sur vous, et vive notre jolie et timide reine Shôko Komi. https://t.co/m7Up3qeiNM

Komi is regarded as the Madonna of her school and both boys and girls admire her a lot. However, what others don’t know is that Komi suffers from a communication disorder that she developed due to the fear of getting rejected by her peers. Luckily on her first day at school, Tadano Hitohito found out the truth and promised to help her accomplish her dream of having 100 friends.

Though she lacks in verbal speech, she simply uses her facial expressions to express her current feelings. Her face goes blank except for her round eyes when she gets anxious. She gains twitching cat ears after she gets hyped up for something. Despite lacking social interactions, Komi is quite good at understanding others and helping them out.

6) Eri - My Hero Academia

Eri, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

With her long white unkempt hair, bright red innocent eyes, and a tiny horn on the right side of her forehead, Eri stole the hearts of every My Hero Academia fan. Due to her sad past, Eri became fearful and secluded, but Izuku Midoriya’s touch was the key that made her realize what kindness feels like.

Despite having one of the strongest Quirks in possession, Eri doesn’t fight back or try to defend herself when someone intends to hurt her. However, under Izuku and Midori’s influence, she develops a more optimistic side and decides to perfect her Quirk without getting scared like before. Apart from her Quirk, Eri also has the ability to brighten her fans’ day with her cuteness.

7) Kanna Kamui - Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid

Cracken ◂Ⓘ▸ @crackenarts What do you like about Kanna Kamui? What do you like about Kanna Kamui? https://t.co/bFRVgGiiWm

Kanna Kamui is recognized as one of the most adorable chibi characters in the anime universe. Kanna is naturally soft-spoken, which is why she mostly relies on giving minute expressions to convey her thoughts. Though she is technically older than her peers, she is no less than throwing tantrums like an average child.

Kanna has a huge appetite, and she would eat anything. She even wouldn’t mind eating a bug or a crab without giving it a thought. With her constant stoic demeanor, she looks uninterested in most things, but as the story progresses, fans realize she likes to play pranks on others. Kanna might be a powerful dragon, but for her fans, she is the most adorable little girl.

8) Sumi Sakurasawa - Rent-a-Girlfriend

Sumi Sakurasawa, as seen in the anime Rent-a-Girlfriend (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sumi Sakurasawa is the second rental girlfriend introduced in the anime Rent-a-Girlfriend. Sumi is an extremely shy and timid girl who is prone to get anxious in situations that make her uncomfortable. She doesn’t speak much and mostly relies on gestures and her cell phone as a medium to interact with others. Unlike others, Sumi is trying her best to overcome her crippling fear of anxiety.

Going with Kazuya on practice dates had a greater effect on her character development. Sumi was highly perceptive in noticing others’ feelings by just their face, as she figured out something was bothering Kazuya after their second practice date came to an end. Apart from being one of the most kawaii characters in the anime, she is also the kindest.

9) Reina Aharen - Aharen is Indecipherable

As the title of the anime proclaims, Reina Aharen is truly indecipherable, as no one can unravel her next move, not even Raido. Reina suffers from understanding her boundaries, which is why she distanced herself from her peers so that she wouldn’t embarrass herself. Though Raido helps her understand her bad sense of distance, she still stays close to him like a koala cub, which usually looks inappropriate from others’ perspectives.

Regardless of her chibi body structure, Reina has a huge appetite, and she often carries a large bento box with her that looks like a meal made for sumo wrestlers. Reina is a brilliant cook and she loves to feed Raido with her own hand like he’s a child. There are countless aspects of Reina that make her the most precious and sweet person.

10) Kotaro Sato - Kotaro Lives Alone

Kotaro Sato, as seen in the anime Kotaro Lives Alone (Image via Liden Films)

The 4-year-old independent kid, Kotaro Sato, is the most adult person one would find. Kotaro likes to take responsibility for himself and does his day-to-day chores without complaining. However, as adorable as he is, people around him are always concerned for his well-being, especially his next-door neighbor Shin Karino.

His stoic demeanor changes when he’s watching Tonosoman, his favorite cartoon. Kotaro is very mature for his age, as he eventually figures out that one of his neighbors, Mizuki Akitomo, is putting on a brave face to hide her sufferings.

He doesn’t like to be hugged or treated like a kid. As long as Kotaro has his plastic sword, his samurai discipline, and his eccentric neighbors, there is nothing in the world that could possibly give him trouble.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

