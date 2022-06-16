Why is Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai such a compelling anime to watch?

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai is one of the most popular anime adaptations of Takao Yoshioka, who is known for some of his prominent works like Your Lie in April, Elfen Lied, Horimiya, etc. The anime adaptation was announced on July 31, 2021, which thrilled loyal fans of the anime’s original manga series.

However, after its premiere on April 2, 2022, even the non-anime fans started showing interest in it, as they were bewitched by the storyline and the concept. In little to no time, the series managed to build a huge fanbase from all around the world, which speaks volumes about the series’s skyrocketing success.

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai is currently the best rom-com of 2022 so far

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai garnered a lot of praise for its endearing plot and fascinating characters. The series received a rating of 7 in IMDB and 7.30 on MyAnimeList.net. Although fans have argued over the anime’s similarities with Komi Can’t Communicate, its concept is totally different from the latter.

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai is loved for its heartwarming storyline, featuring the titular Aharen who is literally indecipherable. Aharen lacks the ability to understand the concept of boundaries, and is also suffering from a social anxiety disorder, which she developed at a very tender age after her friends shunned her for being the way she is.

What makes Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai better than other rom-coms

Tamikuz Tami @TamiTheBlub Aharen san wa hakarenai is an anime that really surprised me this season, especially how the last episode went, good show Aharen san wa hakarenai is an anime that really surprised me this season, especially how the last episode went, good show 👍 https://t.co/jj7T6xHpSX

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai has found itself in the midst of a huge debate regarding its similarities to Komi Can’t Communicate, which can't be true, because Aharen's personality is different from Komi's. Aharen suffers from social anxiety, but not to the extent that Komi does. What sets Aharen apart is her friendly demeanor, which stems from her inability to understand boundaries.

When Raidou tried to befriend Aharen, the latter was scared as she didn’t want to disappoint the former with her chummy behavior. However, when Raidou said he didn’t mind, Aharen latched onto him like a koala cub. From that day onwards, Aharen took Raidou as her best friend, in front of whom she could be herself without being embarrassed.

#aharensan #aharen_anime Let's Gooo, Confession arc starts with Aharen san and Raido. Now, we are waiting for Kaguya & Shirogane and Komi & Tadano. Let's Gooo, Confession arc starts with Aharen san and Raido. Now, we are waiting for Kaguya & Shirogane and Komi & Tadano.#aharensan #aharen_anime https://t.co/Ll1AShiTZw

Both the characters are different from each other, but still, they stick together to fight all the odds that come their way. Raidou is also timid and shy, but his stoic disposition conceals everything, and Aharen can rely on him as the former instead of berating her explains everything to her like a true gentleman.

Why should one watch Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai?

As Raidou is aware of Aharen’s situation, he tries his best to make the latter happy, even if the former has to carry her around the school on his back like a backpack. In a similar vein, even Aharen doesn't stop herself from overfeeding Raidou, especially when it comes to the foods he enjoys the most.

WonderAnimePriorities @WonderAnimeEMT If you dropped aharen San you dropped a gem #SENPAIISATURDAYS If you dropped aharen San you dropped a gem #SENPAIISATURDAYS https://t.co/VXiKXYfvo1

It may appear strange to some, but they have the most wonderful, innocent, and pure relationship. The nature of Aharen and Raidou's relationship is yet to be revealed, but one thing is certain: they genuinely care about each other.

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai is more than a typical rom-com anime because most of the time the heartfelt moments in the series always end up being hilarious. Additional characters like the panic-stricken Mitsuki Ooshiro, the weirdly imaginative Toubaru-sensei, and the other two Aharen siblings make the show more enjoyable.

