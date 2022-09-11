Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 episode 11 review - Sumi becomes Kazuya’s guide for the day

The previous episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend showed that Kazuya overcame his cowardice after realizing that his complicated life was creating trouble for others. After he learned that Mizuhara’s grandmother’s days were numbered, he wanted to come clean. However, Mizuhara stopped Kazuya, as her grandmother liked him, and hearing the truth would break her heart.

For Kazuya, his birthday turned out to be a disaster with Ruka and Mizuhara under one roof. After reaching his apartment, he breathed a sigh of relief; however, unbeknownst to him, Sumi was yet to throw him a party. Episode 11 of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 is titled Guide and Girlfriend, and this article will briefly break down the episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 episode 11.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 episode 11, Guide and Girlfriend, highlights

Sumi knows about Kazuya’s school uniform fantasy

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 episode 11 kicked off with Kazuya being busy on his laptop. Suddenly, Mizuhara called him to his balcony and told him that Sumi wanted to go on another practice date and would be waiting for him outside the Shinagawa Princess. However, Kazuya was curious about how Mizuhara had been doing since she heard about her grandmother.

The latter told the former that she did everything for her grandmother and has no regrets about anything. Later, Kazuya reached Shinagawa Princess and was surprised to see Sumi in a high school uniform. The former wanted to know what impression he gave the latter that she thinks he is into school uniforms.

Kazuya eventually learned that Sumi got the idea when she saw him with Mizuhara around Tokyo Dome City a few days back. Sumi took Kazuya to Shinagawa Aquarium and told him she would be his guide.

Kazuya and Sumi get soaked

Kazuya was startled after he saw Sumi suddenly sit down on the ground like she was exasperated. However, he realized that she was indirectly asking him to sit beside her so he could have a better view of a penguin that would walk past them. Later, both of them continued their adventure together, but Kazuya had a hard time keeping up with Sumi’s itinerary.

Kazuya, being a marine world enthusiast, showcased his knowledge by describing each fish in the aquarium, and Sumi was thrilled and applauded him. The latter then took the former to a dolphin show, which she had been waiting for since she planned out her practice date. Despite sitting far from the pool, they both got drenched due to the splash.

Sumi was embarrassed as she thought she had ruined her date, but Kazuya made her realize that it was fun. The former was about to confess her feelings to the latter, but she didn’t.

Sumi gifts Kazuya a summer knit cap

Sumi took Kazuya to Odaiba park, which looked like a normal place at the beginning, but soon the latter realized that at night, the park turns into a couple’s den. Sumi gave Kazuya a summer knit cap, and he loved it. However, for the former something didn’t sit well, so she asked the latter what was bothering him.

Sumi being persistent about Kazuya’s mental health made the latter spill out everything that had happened to him in the last couple of days. Kazuya’s concern for his undisclosed friend (Mizuhara) and her grandmother brought tears to his eyes, and as a result, Sumi also started crying. As he was leaving, Kazuya made Sumi’s day by saying she was the best guide he had known.

Final thoughts

As a reclusive person, it is hard for Kazuya to open up about his feelings as he thinks it would make things more complicated for him as well as the person listening to him. However, Sumi Sakurasawa eventually became the person with whom he could share his pain. Unlike Mizuhara and Ruka, Sumi naturally makes people comfortable around her.

It is no wonder that the protagonist of Rent-a-Girlfriend, Kazuya Kinoshita, is truly a doormat. However, in recent episodes, fans have observed certain changes in him, like being honest and brave. Fans of Rent-a-Girlfriend have praised the series as season 2 has started showcasing some essential character developments.

