Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 10 review - Kazuya wants to come clean

Episode 10 of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 became one of the most awaited episodes of the season by far, as it was all about Kazuya’s birthday involving his rental girlfriend and his current girlfriend. With the desire to win Kazuya’s grandmother’s heart, Ruka was about to reveal that she is Kazuya's current girlfriend. However, Mizuhara made it in time and saved the protagonist from getting in trouble.

Mizuhara and Ruka’s encounter in Rent-a-Girlfriend had been rare, which is why the previous episode turned out to be funnier than what fans have anticipated so far. Episode 10 was the continuation of Episode 9, which meant Kazuya’s birthday celebration hadn’t concluded yet. Episode 10 of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 was titled “Ring and Girlfriend,” and this article will briefly break down the episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 10 “Ring and Girlfriend” Highlights

Kazuya’s grandmother gifted Kinoshita family’s heirloom to Mizuhara

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 10 kicked off from where it was left in Episode 9. After the kiss, Kazuya and Ruka joined everyone in the hall. Though the latter was happy with the kiss because it was something she had longed for since she entered into a relationship, Kazuya, on the other hand, was embarrassed and flustered, as he naturally couldn’t handle situations like this with his overthinking.

Moreover, Kazuya blamed himself for putting Ruka through so much. But Kazuya’s grandmother suddenly gifted Mizuhara a ring that had been passed from one generation to the other in the Kinoshita family. This surprising gesture of love not only startled Mizuhara but Kazuya and Ruka as well.

Mizuhara’s grandmother was in a critical condition

As Kazuya wasn’t able to take it anymore, he wanted to come clean in front of his grandmother, but before he started talking, Mizuhara’s phone interrupted him. The latter received a call from the Itabashi hospital regarding her grandmother’s poor condition. Following which, Kazuya, his grandmother, and Mizuhara were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Later, Kazuya and Mizuhara found out that the situation wasn’t really serious. The latter’s grandmother revealed how eager her granddaughter was to go to Kazuya’s birthday party. Finding the protagonist in the hallway of the hospital, Mizuhara revealed that her grandmother’s happiness is a mere facade, and she isn’t really well. She doesn’t want others to know that she doesn’t have much time to live.

Kazuya couldn’t hold the lie anymore, so he wanted to confront Mizuhara’s grandmother and reveal the actual truth about his relationship with her granddaughter. Mizuhara stopped Kazuya and told him that this truth would eventually break her grandmother’s heart.

Ruka wanted to call a truce with Mizuhara

While leaving the hospital, Kazuya’s grandmother gave Mizuhara the family heirloom and said she knew that her grandmother hasn’t got much time to live. Kazuya’s grandmother told Mizuhara that she could pawn off the ring if she ever got short on money. The next day, Kazuya and Ruka had pudding together in a restaurant, where the former seemed nervous about the last night's kiss.

Eventually, Ruka proclaimed to Kazuya that she doesn’t want to bother him and Mizuhara anymore. However, she also wanted Kazuya to know that she loved him with all her heart. Meanwhile, Sumi looked busy with preparations to wish Kazuya his birthday.

Final Thoughts

For the first time in Rent-a-Girlfriend, fans saw Kazuya being courageous when he tried to reveal the truth, without being concerned about sabotaging his relationship with his grandmother. Kazuya also got prudent after the kiss, where he blamed and berated himself for stealing Ruka’s first kiss, even though he wasn’t the person responsible.

After everything came to an end, Kazuya was relieved as being under stress was not his forte. At the end of Episode 10, it was shown that Sumi Sakurasawa remained to be the only person who was yet to wish Kazuya his birthday. Apparently, Sumi was going a little overboard with the preparations, and unbeknownst to Kazuya, he might be bombarded with lots of presents.

