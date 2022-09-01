Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend fans couldn’t agree more that the series’s protagonist is always surrounded by nothing but bad luck. His fate didn’t show him mercy even on his birthday when his crush and his self-appointed girlfriend were under the same roof, making things complicated for him without even moving a muscle.

Being a natural actress, Mizuhara was able to take things under control, but Ruka’s recklessness, when she tried to win Kazuya’s grandmother’s heart on a continuum could have revealed the actual truth about Kazuya’s relationship. As the party hasn’t ended, fans are curious how things will end with Kazuya.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 9.

When will Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 10 be released and where to watch?

Episode 10 of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 will drop this Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 1:25 AM (JST) on the Super Anime programming block, MBS, and other networks. Popular streaming giants like Netflix, Roku, Hulu, and Amazon Prime are yet to include Rent-a-Girlfriend in their massive catalog. However, fans will be relieved to hear that both seasons of the series are available on Crunchyroll.

Fans can watch the episode for free with multiple ads or get a premium membership with a 14-day free trial. Fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the rom-com series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 9:25 am PDT

Central time: 12:25 pm CDT

Eastern time: 11:25 pm EDT

British time: 5:25 pm BST

Indian time: 9:55 pm IST

European time: 1:55 am CEST

Australian time: 6:25 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 12:25 am PHT

Japanese time: 1:25 am JST

A brief recap of Episode 9

Kazuya’s grandmother was thrilled to throw a party for her grandson but was infuriated when she came to know she missed Mizuhara’s birthday. Making up her mind to throw a combined party, Kazuya’s grandmother wanted her grandson to invite his girlfriend too. However, Mizuhara said she would be busy taking care of her grandmother, but she promised to visit.

Ruka tagged along with Kazuya to celebrate his birthday and develop a stronger bond with his grandmother to make a good impression. However, she found out that Mizuhara is several steps ahead of her, as Kazuya’s family considers her a family member.

Ruka relentlessly tried to win Kazuya’s grandmother’s heart, but the sudden arrival of Mizuhara made all her efforts go in vain. To let Kazuya know how much he meant to her, Ruka kissed him in the hallway.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 10?

Anime Trending @AniTrendz "Rent-a-Girlfriend" Season 2 - Episode 10 Preview!



"Rent-a-Girlfriend" Season 2 - Episode 10 Preview!https://t.co/ps0XgU7kpZ

A teaser at the end of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 9 revealed Episode 10 will be titled “Ring and Girlfriend.” The teaser gave a brief glimpse of the upcoming events, showing Mizuhara gasping after she received a text from the hospital. As Mizuhara’s grandmother is not well, any unfavorable situation could turn the world upside down for both Mizuhara and Kazuya.

Moreover, the last part of the teaser showed a ring box, which could mean that someone is going to propose. Kazuya being a panic-stricken guy, can’t build that much courage, and Mizuhara, on the other hand, likes to focus on her career and her grandmother.

So it could be Ruka, who has always been impatient with everything, but fans have to wait for the release of Episode 10 to find out who is holding the ring for whom.

