Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

In Rent-a-Girlfriend, nothing is more hilarious than Kazuya and Mizuhara’s date together that fans wish to see more often. Ruka Sarashina has also garnered a lot of attention for how she tackled Mami Nanami and despised her for still tagging along with her ex. Kazuya indeed cares for Ruka but denying his feelings for Mizuhara is also impossible for him.

Episode 9 of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 will be dropping this Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:25 AM (JST) on Super Animeism programming block, MBS, and other respective networks.

Disclaimer: This Article contains spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Everything to know about Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 9

Where can you watch the episode?

Netflix, Roku, Hulu, and even Amazon Prime are yet to include Rent-a-Girlfriend in their massive catalog. However, fans will be relieved to hear that both seasons of the series are available on Crunchyroll, the most popular anime streaming platform in the world.

Fans can either watch the episode for free with multiple ads, or they can get a premium membership with a 14-day free trial. Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is also streaming the rom-com series for fans in the Asian region. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 9:25 am PDT

Central time: 12:25 pm CDT

Eastern time: 11:25 pm EDT

British time: 5:25 pm BST

Indian time: 9:55 pm IST

European time: 1:55 am CEST

Australian time: 6:25 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 12:25 am PHT

Japanese time: 1:25 am JST

A short and breif recap of Episode 8

AryneJames🏳️‍🌈🏴 @AryneJames96 #彼女お借りします #Kanokari #RentAGirlfriend



Why chizuru pure best girl need to be in this show Why chizuru pure best girl need to be in this show #彼女お借りします #Kanokari #RentAGirlfriendWhy chizuru pure best girl need to be in this show 😭 https://t.co/NMCmNTg4L1

Ruka was stressing over how she berated Kazuya’s ex in front of him, but he made her calm down and told her she helped him get over her. Meanwhile, Kazuya was thrilled to find out that Mizuhara had moved up the ranks and later rented her out with a special request that she must sport a school uniform. Thus, they began their date at Tokyo Dome City.

Spotting Sumi around the clothing store, both Mizuhara and Kazuya avoided running into her. Mizuhara suggested that they should ride the Ferris wheel, but things got more awkward inside after Kazuya tripped over her and got slapped. On their way back to their apartment, the former surprised the latter by revealing that she had been offered a new acting gig.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 9?

Darkguy @Darkguy26



Rent A Girlfriend Chizuru MizuharaRent A Girlfriend Chizuru Mizuhara ❤️💚Rent A Girlfriend https://t.co/a0oBqCodnN

The preview teaser for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 9, which was shown at the end of the eighth episode, unveiled the title to be “Kiss and Girlfriend.” The preview teaser gave a brief glimpse of what will come next in the storyline, showing Ruka Sarashina visiting Kazuya’s grandmother.

Though fans are still expected to see Mami in the following episode, with Ruka and Kazuya being highlighted in Episode 9, fans presumably have to wait for another episode to see Mami’s evil plans in action.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar