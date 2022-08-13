Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7 review - Kazuya finds himself in a tight spot

In the sixth episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend, Kazuya was seen as very protective of Mizuhara. However, he also doesn’t want anyone to know that his flawless girlfriend is just a rental girlfriend. The sixth episode’s dramatic ending, where Kazuya unconsciously fell on Mizuhara, raised the level of anticipation for fans about what to expect in Episode 7.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7 is titled “Ex and Girlfriend,” and this article will briefly break down the episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7 Highlights

Kazuya’s worst hangover

Pixel-Gon @GonPixel Things that handle pressure better than Kazuya Kinoshita from Rent-a-Girlfriend. I'll start! A landmine. #rentalgirlfriend Things that handle pressure better than Kazuya Kinoshita from Rent-a-Girlfriend. I'll start! A landmine. #rentalgirlfriend https://t.co/N39CPzzbjh

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7 kicked off the next day with Kazuya having a bad hangover as he couldn't even move a muscle. Also, he doesn’t remember anything after the fifth bamboo shot, which means he forgot everything about how Mizuhara helped him reach his apartment and comforted him afterwards. All Kazuya could remember was just the fragments of his memory that he presumed to be a dream.

A social group invitation in which Mizuhara was also a member shocked him as this was the first time he saw her personal contact account. Somehow Kazuya made it to college but was startled to see the previous night's group members together except for Mizuhara.

Aiya @AiyaSenpai She recognized Chizuru's bag that was at his place before

#KanojoOkarishimasu Kazuya was trying to separate those two but in the end, Ruka figured out Mami was his ex and told her she was his girlfriend.. a very open oneShe recognized Chizuru's bag that was at his place before Kazuya was trying to separate those two but in the end, Ruka figured out Mami was his ex and told her she was his girlfriend.. a very open one😆She recognized Chizuru's bag that was at his place before#KanojoOkarishimasu https://t.co/UmPRQBu85a

Kazuya was still in bad shape after reaching his apartment. After looking through his refrigerator, he was amazed to see a bottle of a turmeric supplement drink, which is a perfect remedy for a hangover that Mizuhara had supposedly placed.

Ruka meets Kazuya’s ex-girlfriend

Dizzy Eyess @DizzyEyess Ruka with Swirly Eye



Source: Rent-a-Girlfriend 2nd Season [彼女、お借りします] - Episode 7 Ruka with Swirly EyeSource: Rent-a-Girlfriend 2nd Season [彼女、お借りします] - Episode 7 https://t.co/WeRQUStZin

As Ruka doesn’t like to leave things unresolved, she clung to the conversation that had happened between her and Kazuya. However, the latter had no answer for that. Ruka was frustrated that Mizuhara easily bought Kazuya’s excuse that nothing happened between them.

Kazuya was thunderstruck to see Mami at his workplace, and later he found out that Kibe had told her about his job. When Ruka and Mami started conversing, Kazuya frantically took Mami to her karaoke room.

Nagi_Erika ❤🔥 @Valentin_Umino incroyable ce nouvel épisode, Ruka elle est incroyable tout ce qu'elle a dit sur Mami c'était magnifique. Je l'adore encore plus wouah vraiment. Vivement le prochain épisode 🥰

#RentAGirlfriend #kanokari #彼女お借りします Rent A Girlfriend S2 épisode 7incroyable ce nouvel épisode, Ruka elle est incroyable tout ce qu'elle a dit sur Mami c'était magnifique. Je l'adore encore plus wouah vraiment. Vivement le prochain épisode 🥰 Rent A Girlfriend S2 épisode 7 ✅ incroyable ce nouvel épisode, Ruka elle est incroyable tout ce qu'elle a dit sur Mami c'était magnifique. Je l'adore encore plus wouah vraiment. Vivement le prochain épisode 🥰🔥#RentAGirlfriend #kanokari #彼女お借りします https://t.co/yJCApaiyAC

While Kazuya and Mami were reminiscing about their time together, Ruka barged into the conversation and asked how they knew each other. Ruka wanted to say that Kazuya and her are dating, but the latter covered the former’s mouth before she could even utter a word.

Ruka claims to be the official girlfriend of Kazuya

WACOCA @wa_co_ca



wacoca.com/media/47885/ Ruka tells Mami she slept with Kazuya | Rent-a-Girlfriend- Episode 7 Ruka tells Mami she slept with Kazuya | Rent-a-Girlfriend- Episode 7 wacoca.com/media/47885/ https://t.co/HuIs8mq2Oy

After proclaiming to be Kazuya’s girlfriend, Ruka starts berating Mami for showing up at his ex’s workplace like it's normal. Ruka also went a little overboard by revealing make-believe personal details. When Mami asked why Kazuya hung out with a rental girlfriend, Ruka showed no objection to the issue.

After Mami left, Ruka burst into tears, and Kazuya didn’t have the energy to console her. Mami was still having difficulty understanding what was going on in Kazuya’s life, but suddenly Mizuhara appeared in front of her. The former instantly recognized the latter's bag and concluded that she and Kazuya had spent the night together.

Final Thoughts:

Ruka @saragatangoton1 you! And yet? I’m the one who loves you more than anyone, Kazuya-kun! // Iyou! And yet? I’m the one who loves you more than anyone, Kazuya-kun! // I 💛 you! And yet? I’m the one who loves you more than anyone, Kazuya-kun! 😢💔 https://t.co/I0irdnKNEG

With the exception of Sumi Sakurasawa, almost all the female lead characters of Rent-a-Girlfriend appeared in Episode 7 of Season 2. But now that Mami knows about Ruka, too, things could get more complicated for Kazuya.

Mami tried to discover more about Ruka by going through her social media profile, but it was locked. She eventually finds Kazuya’s family business account and follows it. Thus, marking the end of the episode.

It is to be noted that since Mami has a complex personality, her next moves are hard to predict. So all fans can do right now is wait for the next episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend.

