Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 recap - The Return of the Girlfriend

Episode 2 of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 was all about Kazuya and Mizuhara spending their time together as friends. Mizuhara lied to her grandmother about her love life and wanted to introduce Kazuya as her boyfriend, who was delighted to finally meet someone related to Mizuhara.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 is titled The Return of the Girlfriend. This article will briefly explain Episode 3 of Rent-a-Girlfriend by dividing it into three narratives.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 highlights

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 - Mizuhara lost her apartment key

Kazuya was startled to see Mizuhara, who had lost her apartment keys, standing outside his front door. Although Mizuhara tried to reach her realtor and the landlord, they didn’t respond to her phone calls. With his face flushed, Kaguya thought that Mizuhara might require a place to sleep for the night.

Kazuya became a little dispirited after he found out the actual reason behind why Mizuhara entered his room. As there is no possibility of getting help from the realtor and the landlord at midnight, Mizuhara presumed she could access her apartment through the backdoor.

Dizzy Boiss @DizzyBoysss Kazuya with Swirly Eyes (4)



Source: Rent-a-Girlfriend 2nd Season [彼女、お借りします] - Episode 3 Kazuya with Swirly Eyes (4)Source: Rent-a-Girlfriend 2nd Season [彼女、お借りします] - Episode 3 https://t.co/sqiUFyIuKh

So, to get there, Mizuhara needed to enter Kazuya’s apartment to move from the latter’s verandah to hers. After finding out her backdoor was locked, Mizuhara was about to fall from the building, but Kazuya came to the rescue, and successfully saved the former. Whilst pulling Mizuhara back, Kazuya fell on the former, and things got heated up real quick.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 - Saved by the bell

Both Kazuya and Mizuhara got lost for a minute by being so close to each other. However, things didn’t last long, as all of a sudden, the sound of the bell made Kazuya and Mizuhara move away from one another in a flash. Kazuya was frightened to see Mami showing up at his front door.

Things would get disastrous if Mami finds out that Kazuya is with Mizuhara this late at night. Mami discovered that the door was unlocked, and tried to call Kazuya whilst entering the latter’s room. This frightened Kazuya so much as if Mami were a ghost.

After Mami vacated the apartment, Kazuya was relieved, but he owed an explanation to Mizuhara. Kazuya explained to Mizuhara that he was also surprised to see Mami at his front door, as she never visited him, even when they were in a relationship.

Leaving Kazuya’s apartment, Mami wonders where Kazuya went, and all of a sudden she has an epiphany: she saw Mizuhara’s purse in Kazuya’s apartment.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 - Heart to heart

Remembering what he promised to Mizuhara’s grandmother, Kazuya wanted the former to know that he would be there for her and that too forever. His own promises made Kazuya cringe, but Mizuhara didn’t mind him at all. Later, Kazuya tried to blow off steam by telling Mizuhara that she can rely on him as a neighbor if she wants.

Both Mizuhara and Kazuya opened up a little about their family and dreams, which eased off the tension built up inside the latter. Sometimes later, they run into each other on campus, where Kazuya is delighted to see Mizuhara once again. However, his happiness faded when Mami approached him out of nowhere.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far