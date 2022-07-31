Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6: Release date, what to expect, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2's sixth episode is highly awaited as last time fans got to see how Mizuhara would face Kazuya after knowing he spent the entire night with Ruka Sarashina in his apartment. They were also excited to see Sumi Sakurasawa being rented by Kazuya.

Fans have noticed that Sumi has a great influence on Kazuya’s life as she always tries to find the best way possible to put him out of his misery. Though Kazuya lightened up Mizuhara’s mood with his unique gift on her birthday, he still hasn’t convinced her that nothing really happened between him and Ruka.

When will Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6 be released?

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6 will be released on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 1:25 am JST. Although streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have not included Rent-a-Girlfriend in their massive catalog, fans around the world can catch the latest episodes of the series on Crunchyroll, which is the most popular anime streaming platform.

Fans in Asia can catch the latest episodes of the rom-com series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 9:25 am PDT

Central time: 12:25 pm CDT

Eastern time: 11:25 pm EDT

British time: 5:25 pm BST

Indian time: 9:55 pm IST

European time: 1:55 am CEST

Australian time: 6:25 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 12:25 am PHT

Japanese time: 1:25 am JST

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 recap

Kazuya got terror-struck when he found out that Mizuhara had heard everything that happened last night. Later, he also came to know that her birthday was nearby, but the idea of giving her a perfect gift was a strenuous and unachievable task for him.

As Kazuya couldn’t rely on Ruka, Mami, or even his grandma for this reason, he rented Sumi Sakurasawa to seek her help.

Hanging out with Sumi, Kazuya realized that she is the only person who unconditionally boosts his self-esteem. Kazuya was under a huge misconception that Sumi and Mizuhara were good friends, which turned out to be false.

Sumi made Kazuya understand that a gift’s value is based on the person’s feelings. However, despite the former’s moving pep talk, the latter still didn’t come up with any idea of what to gift Mizuhara on her birthday.

Being out of options, Kazuya gifted Mizuhara a box of pickled plums, with a note in which he was still trying to make her understand that nothing happened between him and Ruka.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6 is titled "Booze and Girlfriend." A preview teaser for the sixth episode showed Kazuya hanging out with his friends in an intoxicated state and Mizuhara being concerned about his condition.

However, Kazuya still hasn’t confronted Mizuhara properly whilst being sober. So, fans will have to wait until the sixth episode drops to see how things will go for him when he's under the influence of alcohol.

Be sure to keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

