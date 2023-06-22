Oshi no Ko episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, June 28, at 11:00 pm JST on TOKYO MX, before being aired on other Japanese networks. The upcoming episode is set to be the final episode of the season, and thus, it will be the last chapter of the First Concert arc.

The previous episode saw Kana Arima being named the center girl of B-Komachi. Following that, they were to begin their rehearsals, when Pieyon arrived to help them. However, later on, Kana found out that Aqua had disguised himself as Pieyon. This secret kept her awake all night, adding to the pressure she was feeling as the group's center girl.

The new B-Komachi will have their first performance in Oshi no Ko episode 11

Release date and time, where to watch

Oshi no Ko episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, June 28, at 11:00 pm in Japan. However, the airtime will vary in other countries since it will not be simultaneously released, owing to delays caused due to streaming websites.

Oshi no Ko season 1 finale will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Wednesday, June 28

Central Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 28

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 28

British Standard Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, June 28

Central European Time: 5:00 pm, Wednesday, June 28

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, June 28

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Wednesday, June 28

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, June 28

Oshi no Ko episode 11 will first air on TOKYO MX. Following that, the anime will air on other Japanese TV networks like Chiba TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV. The anime will also be available to stream on HIDIVE worldwide. Meanwhile, the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, Netflix, Bilibili, and iQIYI will stream it in Asia-Pacific regions.

Recap of Oshi no Ko episode 10

Oshi no Ko episode 10, titled Pressure, saw Ruby and Mem-Cho convincing Kana to become their center girl. Following that, Pieyon came to assist them in their training. During the training, Kana started to develop feelings for Pieyon. However, she later realized that Aqua had disguised himself as their dance trainer.

This stressed Kana Arima, who didn't get enough sleep the night before the performance. Later, her nervousness worsened as she feared failing her team members. However, Ruby was able to cheer her up as they made their final preparations for the performance.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko episode 11?

Oshi no Ko episode 11 will most likely see the new B-Komachi perform at the Japan Idol Festival. While they are a new idol group, the name B-Komachi should help gather some audience during their performance. This will also help them establish themselves as a proper idol group.

As for Aqua Hoshino, he could possibly progress towards getting close to the Lala Lai Theatrical Company. Thus, there is a good possibility that he will get to work with members of that organization in the future.

