Oshi no Ko manga to go on a break following chapter 123

Oshi no Ko manga chapter 123 is set to be released on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, following the release of chapter 123, the manga is reportedly set to go on a short hiatus, and will resume its schedule from July 19, 2023.

This development has disappointed fans, who have been left in a state of turmoil by Oshi No Ko chapter 123 spoilers that showcased Ruby and Aqua having a heart-to-heart conversation. A hiatus at this point is therefore even more excruciating for fans to handle as the story is progressing rapidly, with major events transpiring in the new chapters.

Oshi No Ko manga to reportedly go on a hiatus following the release of chapter 123

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts Oshi ko Ko manga is on break next week.



Resumes July 19, 2023. Oshi ko Ko manga is on break next week. Resumes July 19, 2023. https://t.co/OTuN5KPwfu

Oshi No Ko is a weekly manga series written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari. So far, 122 chapters of the manga have been released, with chapter 123 slated to drop on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Following that, the manga will go on a short hiatus.

The manga series has taken week-long breaks every now and then, and fans are familiar with this kind of schedule. The series will resume publication from July 19, and fans are hoping it will release two to three consecutive chapters following the break.

Ruby and Aqua (Image via Shueisha)

However, no official statement regarding the week-long hiatus has been made disclosing the reason so far. This has prompted fans to come up with theories of their own, while also expressing their disappointment and frustation as major developments are set to take place in the story.

In chapter 122, Ruby and Aquamarine Hoshino revealed their greatest secrets to each other, confessing about their identities as Sarina Tendoji and Gorou Amamiya in their past lives. This could lead to the two characters finally reconciling and working with each other to bring justice to their mother, Ai Hoshino.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 123?

Gorou Amamiya in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Based on the spoilers, chapter 123 will begin with Ruby holding Aqua tightly, crying her eyes out. In chapter 122, she discovered that her brother was the reincarnation of Gorou Amamiya, leading to this breakdown. The spoilers also revealed that the two of them will have a conversation about their past in the upcoming chapter.

Ruby would slowly start believing Aqua again and remind him of the promise he made as Gorou Amamiya about marrying Sarina once she turned 16. After that, she would remind Aqua that she has already turned 16, insinuating the proposal of a marriage and blushing profusely.

The spoilers have left fans bewildered as the story has taken an unexpected turn, with Ruby falling for Aquamarine, who happens to be her brother. Fans are looking forward to the release of chapter 123 to verify the validity of the spoilers. However, the news of another hiatus following the release of the new chapter has somewhat bummed fans out.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes