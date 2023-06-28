Oshi No Ko season 1 finale sets the internet on fire with Aqua's latest stunt

The highly anticipated season 1 finale of Oshi no Ko was recently released on June 28. Fans were left buzzing with excitement as Aqua stole the show with a surprising and impactful stunt. Episode 11, titled Idol, showcased quite a lot of development in the plot. It not only delivered a mesmerizing performance but also set the stage for the upcoming season, leaving viewers eager for more.

Aqua's actions during B Komachi's live performance were unquestionably the episode's main star. It not only lifted the girls' spirits but also sparked a newfound motivation in Kana Arima, the group's center girl.

Since the release of the Oshi no Ko season 1 finale, fans have been flooding the internet with videos of Aqua aggressively waving all three colored glow sticks to express his support for B Komachi.

Oshi no Ko season 1 finale showcased Aqua's continued support propelling Kana toward her path to shine

Oshi No Ko season 1 finale featured the new B-Komachi group performing at the star stage of the Japan Idol Festival. The first half of the episode focused solely on the electrifying concert, showcasing the talent and synchronized performances of the girls even after all the anxiety and pressure surrounding the event.

However, it was Aqua's unexpected and comical stunt that became the highlight of the episode. During the second performance, Aqua, who had disguised himself as a fan, stood in the crowd, near the stage and waved three glow sticks - one white for Kana and two others that resembled the other group members.

Kana, who was already feeling the pressure and anxiety of the performance, was disheartened when she observed the crowd was dominated by yellow and red glow sticks, symbolizing the fanbase of her other group members. This realization depressed her to the core, evoking childhood memories of her battle to get noticed, ultimately affecting her performance.

Right then Aqua's unexpected appearance with the white glow stick lifted her mood and motivated her to give her best on stage. Aqua's dance moves, executed with a straight poker face and immense enthusiasm, not only brought suppressed laughter but also transformed Kana's outlook, reminding her of her own potential and the support she had.

ela, cr: tomodachi game @altkageyama but then again so thoughtful of him to do. he knows the girl's struggles, efforts and worries so this kind of gesture really uplifted Kana so much.



That shocked look at his face when Kana pointed at him 🤭



#OshiNoKo #推しの子 It was hilarious that Aqua did thisbut then again so thoughtful of him to do. he knows the girl's struggles, efforts and worries so this kind of gesture really uplifted Kana so much.That shocked look at his face when Kana pointed at him 🤭 It was hilarious that Aqua did this 😭 but then again so thoughtful of him to do. he knows the girl's struggles, efforts and worries so this kind of gesture really uplifted Kana so much. That shocked look at his face when Kana pointed at him 🤭#OshiNoKo #推しの子 https://t.co/BOSMZV7zrx

Since the premiere of the season 1 finale episode of Oshi No Ko, fans have taken to the Internet to praise Aqua's stunt. Social media platforms, especially Twitter, have been flooded with discussions and praise for the character. Aqua's dance moves, captured in video clips and GIFs, quickly became viral and began trending among anime fans.

Fans have also praised Aqua's ability to bring out the best in Kana on multiple occasions, as well as his way of supporting all of the group members.

As fans have stated, he has become the group's first and most devoted fan. Thus, it is safe to say that Oshi no Ko season 1 finale has successfully created a positive outlook and appreciation for his character.

Aya 🎀 @notdewberry Congratulations to Oshi no Ko's Aquamarine Hoshino & Kana Arima for being the 21st century's Most Romantic Non-romance. Congratulations to Oshi no Ko's Aquamarine Hoshino & Kana Arima for being the 21st century's Most Romantic Non-romance. 🎉💖🎉 https://t.co/9YmuII7Qoo

parisa🦋 @kagukana PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FI- #oshinoko PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FICTION PEAK FI- #oshinoko https://t.co/hofb8QgrFk

Fans have also noticed an intriguing aspect of the episode. Interestingly, despite the absence of conventional romance in the series, Aqua, and Kana's on-screen connection has sparked a romantic undercurrent that adds to the excitement.

Some viewers have even gone as far as labeling them as the most romantic pairing of the season, emphasizing the strong connection and mutual affection between the two characters. Aqua's actions, though visibly funny have actually shown his care for Kana and his unwavering belief in her ability to shine like a star.

Interested readers can find a detailed analysis of today's episode here: Oshi No Ko episode 11 highlights.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes