Oshi no Ko: Kana beats Akane in one aspect that most fans are unaware of

Oshi no Ko has truly revolutionized the anime industry, captivating audiences with its compelling storyline and well-developed characters. One of the most notable arcs, the Reality TV Show Arc, introduced fans to Akane Kurokawa. Through her participation in a reality show, the series shed light on the dark side of social media and the cutthroat nature of reality TV, where contestants are exploited to such an extent that their very lives hang in the balance.

The arc proved to be a turning point for Akane's character, as she underwent a significant transformation and embraced a new persona inspired by Ai Hoshino. This unexpected change not only astonished the audience but also caught the attention of Aqua.

Since then, social media erupted with discussions and debates, dubbing Akane as the new Ai Hoshino. However, amidst the fan fervor, many argue that Kana Arima has a closer and more natural resemblance to Ai Hoshino, further fueling the ongoing discourse within the fan community.

Oshi no Ko: The majority of fans crown Kana as the ideal reflection of Ai over Akane

parisa🦋 @kagukana i think it’s pretty obvious that Kana is more similar to Ai than Akane. While Akane is very good at impersonating Ai’s personality in general cuz she’s a great actress.. Kana and Ai shares the natural talent of stealing the spotlight by just being themselves. #oshinoko 🧵(1/4) i think it’s pretty obvious that Kana is more similar to Ai than Akane. While Akane is very good at impersonating Ai’s personality in general cuz she’s a great actress.. Kana and Ai shares the natural talent of stealing the spotlight by just being themselves. #oshinoko 🧵(1/4) https://t.co/QUJhMO7kZD

Oshi no Ko continues to captivate audiences with its smooth progression, compelling plot, and character development. A significant moment in episode 7 showcased the complete transformation of Akane Kurokawa, sparking a flurry of discussions and debates on social media. Fans, recognizing the striking resemblance in her starry-eyed allure with Ai Hoshino, began dubbing Akane as the new Ai Hoshino.

However, another theory has emerged amidst the Oshi no Ko fan community, highlighting the remarkable similarity between Kana and Ai, setting them apart from Akane. Fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts, with the majority firmly believing that Kana possesses a natural talent for commanding attention, akin to Ai, and that their shared qualities extend beyond mere superficial similarities in voice tonality or appearance.

parisa🦋 @kagukana i should have clarified one thing. by “being themselves” i meant this scene of ai. ai did hide a huge part of herself but it’s obvious that she’s a born performer and can easily capture people’s attention. even without her her hiding her true personality.. she can shine bright i should have clarified one thing. by “being themselves” i meant this scene of ai. ai did hide a huge part of herself but it’s obvious that she’s a born performer and can easily capture people’s attention. even without her her hiding her true personality.. she can shine bright https://t.co/J7c1GDh9Kz

Ace X @AceX_50 @kagukana The parallels between Kana and Ai are quite obvious in the manga and I fear whatever Aka is planning to do with those... @kagukana The parallels between Kana and Ai are quite obvious in the manga and I fear whatever Aka is planning to do with those...

GAILE ✦ @ILLEGAILE @kagukana You’re so right for this and it reminds me of how the manga itself is framed. Aqua sees aspects of Ai when Akane is imitating her whereas he constantly sees Ai in Kana even when she’s just being herself. Even Akane herself saw it and was a fan of Kana once. @kagukana You’re so right for this and it reminds me of how the manga itself is framed. Aqua sees aspects of Ai when Akane is imitating her whereas he constantly sees Ai in Kana even when she’s just being herself. Even Akane herself saw it and was a fan of Kana once.

Fans widely express their belief that Kana closely resembles Ai, not only in appearance but also in how they naturally captivate audiences. While Akane impressively embodies Ai's personality as a talented actress, fans contend that Kana and Ai share a unique ability to effortlessly steal the spotlight simply by being true to themselves.

This natural talent, fans argue, sets Kana apart and solidifies her connection to Ai. Moreover, fans' opinion is reinforced by the undeniable parallels between Kana and Ai portrayed in both the anime and the manga.

parisa🦋 @kagukana Kana and Ai both has the ability of getting Aqua’s attention by just staying true to themselves (2/4) Kana and Ai both has the ability of getting Aqua’s attention by just staying true to themselves (2/4) https://t.co/oTwuby0o07

Another noteworthy aspect that fans highlighted is Kana and Ai's shared ability to captivate Aqua. Akane has also done the same by imitating Ai, but it wasn't her original personality. However, much like Ai, Kana can effortlessly draw Aqua's attention and leave a lasting impression.

This parallel in Oshi no Ko further reinforces fans' belief that Kana truly embodies the lively spirit and charm of Ai, as both characters possess the innate talent to engage Aqua and the audience without any forced pretenses. The genuine connection between Kana and Ai establishes that Kana somewhat closely represents the true essence of Ai.

Anïmé Fõr Lïfé @BeyondH54335672

Akane truly Deserves an Oscar for her S+ tier Impersonation of Ai! 🥰

Her VA, Iwami, also did an absolutely Great job with her voice



I can't understand how Oshi No Ko keeps getting Better AND BETTER with each episode! 🤯 @AniTrendz I can't get enough of this scene fr!!Akane truly Deserves an Oscar for her S+ tier Impersonation of Ai! 🥰Her VA, Iwami, also did an absolutely Great job with her voiceI can't understand how Oshi No Ko keeps getting Better AND BETTER with each episode! 🤯 @AniTrendz I can't get enough of this scene fr!! Akane truly Deserves an Oscar for her S+ tier Impersonation of Ai! 🥰💖Her VA, Iwami, also did an absolutely Great job with her voice 💯I can't understand how Oshi No Ko keeps getting Better AND BETTER with each episode! 🤯📈 https://t.co/IxAy6IyFnB

While Akane's acting prowess allows her to precisely embody Ai's character, fans emphasize that her real essence remains distinct from the late idol. They recognize Akane's versatility as an actress but contend that her true persona differs significantly from the iconic idol.

Despite being one of the most beloved characters in Oshi no Ko, adored by the entire fanbase for her original traits, struggles, weaknesses, and strengths, it is widely acknowledged that Akane portrays Ai Hoshino as a character rather than being identical to her in real life. This distinction is seen as a testament to Akane's individuality, which possesses its own beauty and depth within the series.

Final thoughts

parisa🦋 @kagukana #推しの子 #oshinoko #有馬かな #黒川あかね



Here’s chibi Akane x Kana art like I promised. I’m a woman of my word. Lip kiss for my next juicy art #推しの子 ファンアートHere’s chibi Akane x Kana art like I promised. I’m a woman of my word. Lip kiss for my next juicy art #推しの子 #oshinoko #有馬かな #黒川あかね #推しの子ファンアートHere’s chibi Akane x Kana art like I promised. I’m a woman of my word. Lip kiss for my next juicy art 😈 https://t.co/DNGcoPClUt

In the Oshi no Ko fan community, fans have found a resounding common ground, firmly asserting that Kana shares a remarkable similarity to Ai. Fans recognize Kana's natural ability to shine and command attention, paralleling Ai's captivating presence.

The shared qualities observed between Kana and Ai, both in the anime adaptation and the Oshi no Ko manga, bolster the conviction that Kana represents the embodiment of Ai's spirit. While Akane excels in portraying Ai through her acting prowess, and both in their own ways have caught the eye of Aqua and the audience, Kana's authenticity and genuine connection to Ai sets her apart as the closest reflection of the beloved character.

Poll : 0 votes