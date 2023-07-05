Oshi no Ko chapter 123: Ruby reminds Aqua of Gorou's controversial promise

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 123, fans witnessed Sarina Tendouji and Gorou Amamiya reuniting after over 18 years. The two were close to each other in their previous life and were later reincarnated as Ruby and Aqua. However, until now, neither of them knew each other's past identities.

The previous chapter saw Aqua learning that Ruby was Sarina Tendouji's reincarnation. He tried to help Ruby calm down after she started to lose her breath while crying. That's when she stated that she no longer considered Aqua to be her brother.

Upon hearing this, Aqua decided to reveal his past identity to Ruby.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 123: Aqua reassures Ruby about her true identity

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 123 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 123 opened with Ruby hugging Aqua as she found out that her brother was the reincarnation of Doctor Gorou Amamiya. Ever since Sarina got reincarnated as Ruby, she was trying to find Gorou Amamiya. Thus, she was angry at Aqua for not telling her sooner about his past identity.

That said, Aqua himself only confirmed that Ruby was Sarina moments ago.

Ruby revealed how hard she looked for Gorou. She became an idol and named her group B-Komachi so that Gorou Amamiya could possibly notice them. She would look for him during fan meets and concerts, however, she could not find him.

Moreover, she also tried to contact the hospital to get to know about his whereabouts, but he was declared missing. Soon after, she found his dead body in the forest near the hospital.

Ruby and Aqua as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 123 (Image via Shueisha)

Ruby told Aqua how she used to trust him. But after he revealed their mother's secret to the world, she felt betrayed and felt that she could trust no one. That's when Aqua interrupted her rant and told her that everything he did was for the sake of Ai's revenge.

Following the incident with Aqua, Ruby focused on finding her mother's murderer. Thus, she tried to climb up the entertainment industry by lying and deceiving people. However, with each lie, she felt guiltier. Upon seeing Ruby in such a state, Aqua told her that she did not need to be like Ai. She no longer needed to lie and could live the life she wanted.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 123 (Image via Shueisha)

Ruby then revealed how she always felt like Sarina on the inside. However, as she wanted to be loved, she hid that part and lied as Ai used to. Thus, she was worried if her personality as Sarina would be enough.

Aqua stated that he was her fan since the time she was in the hospital. At the time, despite the pain she was going through, Sarina had a spark in her eyes, making her more radiant than Ai Hoshino.

Upon hearing this, Ruby began to blush and left to get changed. Meanwhile, the Crow Girl, who was sitting on a tree branch outside the window, spoke to Aqua. She told him that his idea of praising Ruby was great if he wanted to make the movie as he planned.

However, as far as his relationship with Sarina was concerned, it was only set to get worse.

That's when Ruby returned to the room and stated that she trusted her brother. Following that, she reminded Aqua about his promise as Gorou Amamiya. The doctor had previously told Sarina that he would marry her once she would turn 16. Thus, Ruby reminded Aqua that she had already turned 16.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 123

Oshi no Ko chapter 123 ending with such a controversial ending is bound to get fans agitated. Considering that both Aqua and Ruby were siblings, it seems out of order for Ruby to imply that Aqua marry her.

That said, this could also be a joke made by her. So, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released to learn more. Unfortunately, the manga is on a break next week.

