Oshi no Ko chapter 124 leaked preview further suggests Aqua and Ruby's controversial union

While Oshi no Ko chapter 124 is set to officially release worldwide on Thursday, July 20, at 12 am JST, the preview for the upcoming chapter has leaked online. As per that, Aqua would most likely keep Gorou Amamiya's promise to Sarina Tendouji by carrying out the vow in his current life.

The previous chapter saw Gorou and Sarina reuniting after more than 18 years. Upon finding out that Aqua was Gorou, Ruby decided to reveal all her struggles as she stated how she hid her true self in an attempt to become like their mother, Ai. That's when Aqua told Ruby that Sarina's personality was more radiant than Ai's. This led to Ruby reminding Aqua about Gorou's promise to Sarina.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 124 preview suggests fans' most feared relationship coming true

d0nut 🍜 @xDonutW #OshinoKo124

Next YJ issue PV:



- Coloured cover with Aqua & Ruby



- "Their previous life agreement becomes part of their current lifes!?" Next YJ issue PV:- Coloured cover with Aqua & Ruby- "Their previous life agreement becomes part of their current lifes!?" #OshinoKo124Next YJ issue PV:- Coloured cover with Aqua & Ruby- "Their previous life agreement becomes part of their current lifes!?" https://t.co/kdQ88JiVKz

On July 10, an Oshi no Ko manga leaker on Twitter, @xDonutW, leaked a new piece of information about the upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 124. As per the preview for the upcoming chapter in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine, fans' most feared relationship may come true.

The preview states:

"Their previous life agreement becomes part of their current lifes!?"

In the previous chapter, Ruby reminded Aqua about Gorou Amamiya's promise to Sarina Tendouji that he would marry her once she turned 16. Given that Ruby, who was Sarina's reincarnation, had already turned 18, she suggested to Aqua that she wanted him to marry her.

While fans already feared the worst, the preview in the magazine further suggests that Aqua would most likely keep his promise as Gorou to Ruby. This means that Aqua might agree to marry Ruby in Oshi no Ko chapter 124.

d0nut 🍜 @xDonutW d0nut 🍜 @xDonutW #OshinoKo124

- There is a colour page (I'm not sure whos on it) - There is a colour page (I'm not sure whos on it) #OshinoKo124- There is a colour page (I'm not sure whos on it) https://t.co/8CcPf3BP7d @ChibiReviews There is a coloured cover but i dont know whos on the cover, it would make sense if its Aqua & Ruby but it could also be Ruby & Sarina, gonna have to wait and see for now twitter.com/xdonutw/status… @ChibiReviews There is a coloured cover but i dont know whos on the cover, it would make sense if its Aqua & Ruby but it could also be Ruby & Sarina, gonna have to wait and see for now twitter.com/xdonutw/status…

Additionally, the upcoming chapter release will also feature a colored page. Considering that no colored pages were released when the anime ended or when Aqua and Ruby identified their past identities, there is a good chance that something big is set to happen in the next chapter. This possibility further suggests that the leaked preview could come true.

If a colored page does come out, there is a good chance that it will feature Aqua and Ruby, or even Gorou and Sarina. Nonetheless, such an event could result in a backlash against manga author Aka Akasaka.

However, there is also the possibility that the manga might show Aqua agreeing to the marriage so that he could use Ruby for his plan to avenge their mother, Ai Hoshino. This has a much higher possibility due to the fact that the Crow Girl appeared in the previous chapter. Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until Oshi no Ko chapter 124 is released to learn more.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes