Oshi no Ko finally surpasses One Piece

While Oshi no Ko had managed to climb up the ranks of Shueisha's MANGA Plus some while ago, the manga has now finally surpassed One Piece. With that, it is now the second hottest manga on the platform, right after Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man.

Oshi no Ko, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, follows the story of Aqua and Ruby Hoshino, the twin children of former B-Komachi idol Ai. Following her death, Aqua is in search of his father to take revenge on him for setting up his mother's death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko manga is now the second hottest manga on MANGA Plus

Hottest manga list on Shueisha's MANGA Plus (Image via Shueisha)

Following the release of the Oshi no Ko anime, the manga for the same, began to rise up the ranks in the listing for the hottest manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus.

Previously, the highest position held by the manga was fifth place. However, following the release of some of the recent chapters of the manga, Oshi no Ko has now managed to reach the second spot on the rankings by securing a total of 547,744 views.

With that, the manga has finally surpassed Eiichiro Oda's One Piece and Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, both of which have total reads of 542,344 and 472,222 reads, respectively. Currently, the only manga that is ranked above Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's manga is Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man, which had a total view count of 819,532.

What led to the sudden rise of Oshi no Ko?

Ruby Hoshino as seen in in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The recent chapter releases of the manga have seen some big revelations. First and foremost, Ruby saw her mother from her previous life as Sarina spend some quality time with her new children. This led her to believe that she was the reason why her mother Marina never looked happy around her.

Following that, Aqua and Ruby finally found out each other's past identities, i.e., Gorou Amamiya and Sarina Tendouji. With that, the two Ai fans reunited after over 18 years. Both characters were moved by the incident as they were brought to tears.

Aqua Hoshino as seen in in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, soon after that, the manga took another turn as Ruby reminded Aqua about Gorou's promise to Sarina. He had told her that he would marry her when she would turn 16. With that, Ruby reminded Aqua that she had already surpassed that age, suggesting that he should marry her.

This incident has left manga fans asking for more as they want to learn how Aqua will respond to Ruby's suggestion. Moreover, the manga was also on break for a week, leaving fans with more anticipation.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.