Oshi no Ko chapter 125: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 125 is set to be released on Thursday, July 27, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. Another option to read the manga would be by either purchasing it or getting hold of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine.

The previous chapter saw Ruby being clingy toward Aqua. While Kana and Mem-Cho were shocked by what they witnessed, they presumed that Ruby behaved in such a way due to her tight schedule. Elsewhere, Miyako Saitou struggled with Ruby's workload as she needed help with it. That's when she reunited with her husband, Ichigo.

Ichigo Saitou might help Miyalko with Ruby's workload in Oshi no Ko chapter 125

Release date and time, where to read

Ichigo Saitou in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 125 will be released on Wednesday, July 26, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the upcoming chapter will be released on Thursday, July 27, at 12 am JST. The release date and timing will subsequently vary depending on the time zone.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 125 will be released internationally at the following times:

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 125 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The app allows access to all the chapters of a manga series. However, a word of caution for readers is that they can only access a specific chapter once.

The only other options for fans of the manga are to purchase Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine or to wait until the chapter gets released as part of a Tankobon volume.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 124

Aqua and Ruby in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 124, titled Reversal, saw Ruby becoming very clingy toward Aqua. Kana and Mem-Cho were startled by seeing this. However, they soon theorized that Ruby could be behaving in such a way due to her tight schedule. That's when they wondered about Miyako Saitou's workload and how tough it must be for her.

Elsewhere, Miyako was burdened with work as she was deciding on Ruby's schedule. She was also asked by Aqua to keep Ruby away from Marina Tendouji. Miyako knew that it was Ruby's prime, meaning that she needed to establish herself then, but the workload was too much. Later, she happened to reunite with her husband, Ichigo, in a bar.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 125?

Ichigo and Miyako in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 125 will most likely see Ichigo apologize to Miyako for leaving her after Ai's death. Following that, there remains a possibility that Ichigo might join Miyako back at Strawberry Productions and help her with Ruby's schedule.

Fans could even possibly learn how Aqua responded to Ruby's controversial suggestion in the next chapter.

