Minato one-shot manga fails to surpass Oshi no Ko

Since its release on July 17, the Minato one-shot manga has managed to climb up the ranks of Shueisha's MANGA Plus. However, the manga failed to surpass the recently second-positioned Oshi no Ko. With that, the one-shot manga is currently the fourth hottest manga on the platform, right after Chainsaw Man, One Piece, and Oshi no Ko.

Naruto: The Whorl within the Spiral is a one-shot manga that is created by Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto on the occasion of the anime's 20th anniversary. The manga was announced after Minato Namikaze was named the most popular character of the franchise after the results of the Narutop100 worldwide popularity poll came out.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Minato manga.

Soon after the release of the Minato one-shot manga, it began to quickly rise up the ranks in the listing for the hottest manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus. While the one-shot manga managed to secure a total of 484,880 views, it still failed to feature in the top three manga of the week.

Thus, the Minato one-shot manga was named the fourth hottest manga, right behind Aka Akasaka's Oshi no Ko, which had a total view count of 639,110. The only other manga to be placed over them are Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man and Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, both of which have a total view count of 849,361 and 671,626, respectively.

With Naruto: The Whorl within the Spiral's successful stint, it managed to surpass Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, and Yuki Tabata's Black Clover.

Jujutsu Kaisen accumulated a total view count of 461,223. Meanwhile, My Hero Academia and Black Clover managed to rack up a total view count of 454,167 and 350,982, respectively.

What happened in the Minato one-shot manga?

The manga was based on the time when Kushina Uzumaki had become the Jinchuriki of the Nine-Tailed Beast. While Minato would come to meet her, he was also busy creating a jutsu to protect her from any danger. However, Kushina, who was confined by the Hidden Leaf Village, wanted to spend more time with him and ran away from her detainment.

During her meeting with Minato, Kushina lost control of Kurama. Thus, the beast tried to take over her. However, Minato refused to give up on Kushina and managed to seal the tailed beast back inside her. Following that, Kushina came up with a name for Minato's jutsu, calling it Rasengan.

