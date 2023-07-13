Naruto: Minato manga leak reveals Jinchurikis of Four and the Five Tails in all their glory

With the release of the latest Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue, the spoilers for the Naruto: Minato manga have come out. Thus, fans have got a hint of what they can expect from the upcoming one-shot manga. The manga is officially set to release worldwide on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

As per the leaked pages of the manga, Minato and Team Jiraiya are set to face two Tailed Beasts. With them, the Hidden Leaf Shinobi are also set to fight their Jinchuriki as well. While the manga nor the anime had previously given enough attention to the two characters, the upcoming one-shot could possibly give them their time to shine.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Naruto: Minato manga.

Naruto: Minato manga sets up Team Jiraiya against two former Jinchurikis

Team Jiraiya as seen in Naruto Shippuden

With the spoilers for the upcoming one-shot manga having come out, one of the most prominent pages to have leaked definitely has to be the colored pages featuring Team Jiraiya and the two Jinchuriki.

Many fans might be led to focus on Team Jiraiya. This is due to the fact that the two members, except for Jiraiya and Minato, are yet to receive some limelight. However, fans must also focus on two other characters on the page as well.

While the two Tailed Beasts - the four-tailed beast Son Goku and the five-tailed beast Kokuo, are definitely the focus of the colored page, that's not all. If fans get a closer look, the manga panels feature the tailed beasts' Jinchuriki as well, i.e., Roshi and Han.

While the two characters were previously introduced in the Naruto manga, the series did not focus much on them, except for giving them small backstories and stating what tailed beast they had sealed within themselves.

Han and Roshi as seen in Naruto Shippuden

However, as evident from the manga's spoilers, the two characters are set to appear in the upcoming one-shot manga. With that, fans can expect to see Team Jiraiya go up against the two Jinchuriki. Considering the artwork and character designs, one can assume that the scene is set to take place during the Third Shinobi World War.

With this, fans might be able to learn more about the two Jinchuriki - Han and Roshi, and possibly learn about their mission and tasks during the Third Shinobi World War. That said, fans can most certainly expect to see the two fight against Team Jiraiya.

Who are Roshi and Han?

Roshi and Han as seen in Naruto Shippuden

Roshi and Han are the former Jinchuriki of the Four-Tailed Beast Son Goku and Five-Tailed Beast Kokuo, respectively. Both Jinchuriki belonged to the Hidden Stone Village and were later reanimated by Kabuto to fight in the Fourth Shinobi World War.

When Roshi was alive, he left his village to spend time and practice control over his Tailed Beast. As for Han, he was famously known worldwide for being the fastest Taijutsu user during his time. Other than that, fans only know that Han was quite a friendly person, while Roshi was known to be as hard-headed as the Third Tsuchikage Onoki.

Thus, with the release of the Naruto: Minato manga, fans can expect to learn more about them.

