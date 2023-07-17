Naruto: Minato one-shot finally reveals the true meaning behind the iconic Uzumaki crest

With the release of Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral, the Minato one-shot manga is finally out for fans to read. However, the manga did not just reveal the creation of Minato Namikaze's Rasengan, but also the history of the Uzumaki clan and the significance of the clan's crest.

While fans always knew that the Uzumaki clan members had mastery in sealing jutsu and possessed red hair, nothing much other than these details were revealed by the manga during its serialization. However, with the release of Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral, the franchise went deep into the Uzumaki clan's crest and revealed its true meaning.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral manga.

Naruto: Minato one-shot reveals the meaning of the Uzumaki clan crest

Kushina Uzumaki as seen in the Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral manga (Image via Shueisha)

Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral one-shot manga shows a flashback of a young Kushina Uzumaki with an aged Mito Uzumaki. Kushina had been brought to the Hidden Leaf Village to become the Jichuriki of the Nine-Tailed Beast. During this, Mito tried to explain to Kushina the importance of finding a loved one.

As part of this, Mito showed Kushina the Uzumaki family crest that was drawn in the house where both of them stayed. She explained how the crest drawn on the floor, the house, and the sealing jutsu formula drawn outside the house were responsible for strengthening the tailed beast's seal.

Mito showing Kushina the helical staircase at the place of her residence as a Jinchuriki (Image via Shueisha)

Following that, Mito proceeded to show Kushina the staircase that went to the top of the house where they were staying. Upon seeing the staircase, Kushina Uzumaki compared it to the crest drawn on the floor as she wondered whether the stairs were in a spiral shape. That's when Mito corrected her and told her that it was a Helix (Rasen).

Mito revealed that a spiral is flat and fixed, just like the Uzumaki symbol that rests unchanged. However, the helix is a three-dimensional representation of the symbol. A helix, while similar to a spiral, goes in circles, but the height for the same slowly changes.

Mito and Kushina climbing the helical staircase in Minato one-shot manga (Image via Shueisha)

Following that, Mito took Kushina to the top of the stairs, from where she could see the Hokage Rock. As fans would know, Mito was Hashirama Senju's wife and loved him. Thus, upon climbing the stairs, she could see her lover's face. With this example, Mito explained to Kushina how she could possibly also envision the Uzumaki symbol as a helix if she were to find love.

With that, Mito Uzumaki explained how, despite the fact that the Uzumaki family crest looked like a spiral, it was only this way due to its two-dimensional representation. In reality, the Uzumaki clan crest was a Helix, similar to that of a whirlwind or maelstrom.

Thus, while the crest could represent the clan members' mastery in sealing jutsu due to its spinning inward motion, it also has a much deeper meaning, urging clan members to be open to love.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.