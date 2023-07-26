Oshi no Ko chapter 125: Miyako's encounter with Ichigo reveals the pair's unfulfilled promise

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 125, the manga saw Miyako Saitou finally meet her husband, years after he abandoned her following Ai's death. While one can understand his decision, leaving his wife alone with two children was unreasonable. That said, Miyako wasn't frustrated about that but instead was much more focused on their shared dream.

The previous chapter saw Ruby being clingy toward Aqua. While Kana and Mem-Cho were shocked to see it, they concluded that Ruby must have been acting that way due to her increased workload. The chapter then focused on Miyako, who was having trouble managing Ruby's work. That's when her husband, Ichigo, happened to walk into her in the bar.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 125: Miyako's past gets revealed

Ichigo Saitou as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 125 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 125, titled Dazzled, opened with Ichigo Saitou running away upon seeing his wife, Miyako. He had abandoned her and hadn't met her for years. Thus, he did not feel comfortable in the situation, forcing him to run away from it altogether. Miyako went after him and stopped him by throwing one of her heels at the back of his head.

Upon stopping Ichigo Saitou, Miyako climbed over him and began venting her frustration at him for abandoning their once-shared dream.

Miyako Saitou as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 125 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 125 then focused on Miyako Saitou's past, i.e., when she arrived in Tokyo for the first time. Seeing Tokyo at night, Miyako was mesmerized by the lights and decided that she needed to establish her place in the city.

Given that she was young and pretty, she did not find it difficult to get close to important people, as she would slowly climb the social ladder and make connections.

Each time she would establish a new connection, she would use the money she acquired to enhance her looks and target someone much higher. As time passed, Miyako kept changing jobs and got herself some noticeable offers. However, this did not last for long. As soon as she graduated from college, the number of offers that came her way decreased.

Ichigo Saitou as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 125 (Image via Shueisha)

Slowly, Miyako transitioned from a woman who was sought-after to one who introduced men to other younger girls. She was also approached by many people to be their mistress during this time.

That's when she happened to run into Ichigo. Seeing that Miyako did not have a lot going for her, Ichigo offered her a chance to work backstage at Strawberry Productions.

While she initially questioned her new job profile, she soon took a liking to it. Following that, Ichigo vowed to dazzle her one day by filling the entire Tokyo Dome with B-Komachi's glowsticks. Miyako herself wanted to see this dream come to fruition.

However, following Ai's death, Ichigo abandoned her and their collective dream. Thus, back in the present, Miyako revealed how she was still striving to accomplish their dream.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 125

Ai Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 125 saw Miyako encounter Ichigo for abandoning her and their collective dream. Thus, there is a good chance that Ichigo will return to Strawberry Productions and help Miyako plan out Ruby and B-Komachi's schedule. With that, fans can expect Miyako and Ichigo to get back together.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.