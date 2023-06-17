Every Oshi No Ko character who knows Ai Hoshino's secret

Ai Hoshino, the most iconic Oshi no Ko character in the series, captivated audiences with her charm and personality. She came into the entertainment industry from an abusive and tragic background with no professionalism. But she overcame her differences over time and became the most famous idol in the series.

However, all the events that would come about in the series begins with Ai Hoshino getting pregnant with twins and later giving birth to them. Being a popular idol in the entertainment industry, Ai had to keep the news hidden from the public since it would ruin her reputation and fame. Yet, there were still a few characters in the series who knew Ai Hoshino’s secret.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko series.

Akane, Ichigo Saitou, and other Oshi no Ko characters who knew about Ai's secret

Gorou Amamiya

Gorou was an Oshi no Ko character who specializes in gynecology and was initially responsible for delivering Ai Hoshino’s twins. As her doctor, he knew about Ai’s secret, and as her admirer, he took good care of her and kept Ai Hoshino’s secret safe. However, Gorou was murdered on the night of the delivery and got reincarnated as the protagonist Aqua Hoshino, Ai's son, while retaining the memories of his past self.

Akane Kurokawa

Akane has been a major supporting Oshi no Ko character. She is an excellent method actress who is saved by Aqua from a controversy and goes on to become his girlfriend. Later in the story, she finds out about Aqua’s true identity and his mission to find Ai's murderer. Akane tries to stop him and changes his mind momentarily, but Aqua’s thirst for revenge proves to be superior to his love for Akane, which ends up with Aqua breaking off their relationship.

However, Akane decides not to leave his side and helps Aqua exact revenge on his biological father, or Ai's murderer.

Kana Arima

Kana is a fellow female actress who acted with Aqua when they were three years old. They are reunited fifteen years later and discovers that she harbors feelings of affection towards Aqua, who, at the time, is in a relationship with Akane. However, everything changes when a paparazzi takes a scandalous picture of Kana and Masanori in his apartment late at night. Aqua saves Kana from the situation by giving the paparazzi an even bigger story as he reveals himself and Ruby as Ai Hoshino’s children.

Ichigo Saitou

This Oshi no Ko character was the former president of Strawberry Productions, which Ai Hoshino worked under. He took Ai under his wing when she was alone and brought her to fame. He could be seen as a father figure to Ai and was the one who accompanied her for her visits with Gorou during her pregnancy. However, he spiralled out of control following Ai’s death and left his job.

Miyako Saitou

Being a prominent Oshi no Ko character and the wife Ichigo Saitou, Miyako was aware of Ai’s secret. After the twins were born, Miyako was responsible for taking care of them - a job she thoroughly hated. She had initially planned to leak Ai’s secret to the public and make money.

However, after Ichigo’s disappearance, she was chosen as the president of Strawberry Productions and was left alone to look after Aqua and Ruby. Despite hating the twins, she was manipulated by them to believe she was destined to take care of them. Miyako eventually grew to love Aqua and Ruby, who she provided her resources to make a stand in the entertainment industry.

Every Oshi no Ko character is significant to the storyline with their own personality and traits. Fans can head on over to stream the series available on HIDIVE and Netflix (select countries).

